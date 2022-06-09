The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 9, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs’ Clint Frazier: Hard to understand ‘where it went wrong’ with Yankees

Frazier said joining the Cubs and getting a fresh start has been good for him.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs’ Clint Frazier: Hard to understand ‘where it went wrong’ with Yankees
The Cubs signed Clint Frazier in December, soon after the Yankees released him.

The Cubs signed Clint Frazier in December, soon after the Yankees released him. File photo.

Getty

BALTIMORE – Returning to New York brings mixed emotions for Cubs outfielder Clint Frazier. On the one hand, he’s heading back to the site where his major-league career began. He and his fiancee plan on wedding band shopping while in town because it’s also where he proposed.

On the other hand, when the Cubs kick off a three-game series at Yankee Stadium this weekend, Frazier is set to face the team that released him less than seven months ago, his relationship with the organization marked by mistrust by the end of his Yankees tenure.

“It’ll be good to see some of my former teammates,” Frazier said in a conversation with the Sun-Times. “They’re doing great over there. So, I’m excited to see them and catch up with them.”

Later he added: “A lot of it is hard to really look at and understand where it went wrong at times.”

The Cubs signed Frazier in December, on the eve of the lockout.

“I think it’s always nice to have a fresh start, fresh face,” Cubs manager David Ross said in the spring. “Seems like he’s in a great place, he’s in a great mood, working on a lot of things.”

Frazier agreed with the value of a change of scenery.

His Cubs tenure so far hasn’t gone quite as planned. After carrying a hot bat through much of spring training, Frazier had a slow start to the regular season. Then, an appendectomy landed him on the injured list for over a month .

“I think everyone’s excited to see what he can do,” Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said when the Cubs activated Frazier from the IL a couple weeks ago.

Frazier, getting inconsistent playing time as the right-handed hitter in a right-field platoon since returning, found his rhythm in a home stand against division rivals Milwaukee and St. Louis, going 5-for-15 with five walks.

“I’ve been feeling really good at the plate,” he said. “I’m really hoping I can get some more at-bats here soon. Because I want to play.”

The Cubs outfield picture, however, could get more crowded in the coming days with right fielder Seiya Suzuki’s return possible in the Yankees series.

If there’s one thing Frazier carried with him from his Yankees tenure to now, he said, it’s patience.

“I didn’t play super consistently a lot in New York,” he said. “And it’s kind of trending that way here, where I’m having to be ready in the high-leverage situations in the eighth inning, pinch hitting off guys who are throwing 1,000 miles per hour.”

Frazier never reached the 70-game mark in a season with the Yankees. And though he debuted in July 2017, he’s still arbitration-eligible for the next two years.

In Frazier’s last season with the organization, the Yankees placed him on the IL in July with what they initially called vertigo, a diagnosis Frazier disputes and the team later described as a possible vision issue.

Frazier now says he believes he was battling another concussion – Frazier missed most of the 2018 season with lingering concussion symptoms – which he tried to play through, deciding not to disclose his suspicion to the Yankees for fear it wouldn’t be taken seriously.

Frazier, who was batting .186 in 66 games last year, finished the season on the 60-day IL. The Yankees released him in November.

“I like it here,” he said of the Cubs organization. “Certainly don’t miss some of the things over there. And I’m really enjoying the way that this clubhouse has maneuvered. It seems like there’s a lot of guys in here that are just accepting of everyone. And it’s been really good for me.”

He compares the experience of playing for the Yankees to playing for the White House.

“And you had to be a cookie-cutter version to be on that team” he said. “If not, then you were like a really bad distraction, it seemed like. So, I don’t miss being told how I had to look for the last five years.”

No longer under the Yankees’ infamous facial hair policy, Frazier has grown a short-cropped beard and wears a nose ring. It’s his own version of a fresh face.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs, Willson Contreras avoid arbitration with agreement before Thursday hearing
Cubs game vs. Orioles postponed for inclement weather
Cubs’ Willson Contreras determined not to let arbitration hearing disrupt season
Cubs fall to Orioles 9-3, give up five home runs in slugfest
Cubs manager David Ross on Angels firing Joe Maddon: ‘Thoughts go out to him’
Angels fire manager Joe Maddon
The Latest
A sign for Wall Street hangs in front of the New York Stock Exchange, on July 8, 2021.
Other Views
Ban members of Congress from buying, trading stock while in office
Our democracy is predicated on the consent of the governed. But the minute the American people think that their representatives are putting their personal interests first is the minute the American people start to reconsider that consent.
By Rep. Sean Casten
 
January 6 Committee Votes On Contempt Charges Against Trump Aides
Columnists
Liz Cheney’s truth-telling about the Trumpified GOP
Cheney has made it clear what this is about — her love for this “incredible jewel, this incredible blessing of a country.” It’s about the “danger of this moment.” It’s about her reverence for the Constitution.
By Mona Charen
 
Eloy Jimenez is coming off his rehabilitation assignment, general manager Rick Hahn said Thursday.
White Sox
White Sox take Eloy Jimenez off rehab assignment
Jimenez is dealing with “normal leg soreness” and will be taken off his rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte, general manager Rick Hahn said Thursday.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Jeff Beck (left) and Johnny Depp have collaborated on “18,” an album due July 15.
Music
Johnny Depp, Jeff Beck releasing new joint album
The duo’s 13-track album is titled “18” and will drop on July 15. They said they titled the album after the creative outburst they felt working together.
By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
 
A man was charged in a fatal hit-and-run May 4, 2022 in Old Irving Park.
Crime
Sex abuse, child porn charges filed against Downers Grove children’s gymnastics coach
Wyatt Kopka, who worked at Elite Sports Complex, spent the last decade coaching children between ages 2 and 17 in Downers Grove, sometimes under the name Shannon Kopka.
By David Struett
 