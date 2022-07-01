The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 1, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

First, Cubs had Zo; now, they have Mo

Christopher Morel’s versatility is conjuring memories of Ben Zobrist, and the Cubs are putting him to good use.

By  Mark Gonzales
   
SHARE First, Cubs had Zo; now, they have Mo
Boston Red Sox v Chicago Cubs

Christopher Morel celebrates his two-run homer in the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox on Friday at Wrigley Field.

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Could Christopher Morel play the role of a younger Ben Zobrist? It’s a strong possibility, Cubs manager David Ross said.

‘‘I’d say, in my eye, the value is his flexibility,’’ Ross said Friday.

And as long as Morel continues to produce, he’ll remain in the lineup for the foreseeable future.

Morel hit his third home run in as many games — a tying two-run shot in the sixth inning — that helped vault the Cubs to a 6-5 comeback victory against the Red Sox.

Morel, 23, became the first Cubs rookie to hit a homer in three consecutive games since Frank Schwindel on Sept. 3-5, 2021. He has hit safely in eight of his last 14 plate appearances, and he’s batting .326 (15-for-46) with three doubles, three homers and eight RBI in his last 10 games.

But his versatility played an instrumental role in allowing Ross to navigate the Cubs back from a 4-0 deficit. Morel started at second base before moving to center field after pinch hitter Nico Hoerner stayed in the game at shortstop after drawing a bases-loaded walk that gave the Cubs their first lead in the sixth. Andrelton Simmons moved from short to second.

‘‘You feel like it’s a one-man bench,’’ Ross said of Morel, who has started 29 games in center, nine at second, one at third and one at short and also can play left and right.

Morel didn’t disappoint, as he fired a throw to first base to complete a double play in the fourth and nearly robbed Trevor Story of a hit with a diving stop in the sixth.

With teams employing 13-man pitching staffs, versatility has become a necessity. And with the Cubs in the midst of auditions as they try to construct their ballyhooed ‘‘next great Cubs team,’’ Morel’s versatility and ability to adjust quickly to opposing pitchers at a young age mean two fewer questions team officials have to answer.

‘‘That flexibility is super-valuable, and the fact [Morel] has been very clean on the

infield so far with the limited looks we’ve got, it’s fun for me to mix and match as best we can,’’ Ross said. ‘‘And going forward, it’s very valuable in today’s game.’’

And very valuable for the Cubs as they try to determine which young players are worthy of being a part of their future.

For instance, Morel’s ability to play center has allowed the Cubs to assess their options at second, third and short.

Top prospect Brennen Davis was projected to join the Cubs around this time. But Davis got off to a slow start at Triple-A Iowa before having season-ending back surgery.

Morel has taken advantage of every opportunity, as evidenced by his strong throw from center to home plate to nail a Reds baserunner Wednesday.

The least of the Cubs’ current worries is Hoerner at short. But they might be tempted to dip into a lucrative free-agent market next winter, with shortstops such as Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson, Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts likely available.

Or they could shift their attention to another position.

Morel started his pro career as a shortstop before moving around the infield and playing more frequently in the outfield last season. He joined the Cubs in May.

His versatility caught the attention of catcher Willson Contreras, who started his career as a third baseman before developing into a two-time All-Star behind the plate.

‘‘It’s good to have a player who can play different positions but catcher,’’ Contreras quipped. ‘‘Having his energy around the field is contagious. And I’m really proud of the work he’s done, and Ross is doing a great job of the way he’s using him.’’

Morel said he relishes his various assignments, just as Zobrist did during a 14-year career that ended with the Cubs (2016-19).

‘‘That’s why I work on it every single day, every position,’’ Morel said. ‘‘Anywhere they need me, that’s what I’m there for — the team.’’

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Feud for thought: These Chicago rivalries are worthy of documentary treatment
Cubs players, manager react to Rob Manfred’s MLB robo-ump plans
Cubs’ Willson Contreras named All-Star ballot finalist, lobbies for Ian Happ
Cubs’ Christopher Morel adjusting to league that has taken notice of him
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki headed to Triple-A Iowa on rehab assignment
How Keegan Thompson’s midseason tweaks are already paying dividends for Cubs
The Latest
1391831133.jpg
White Sox
White Sox approaching ‘very critical stretch,’ closer Liam Hendriks says
Hendriks said he’ll come off the injured list Monday, when the Sox open a stretch of games against AL Central teams. “We need to fall in love with the game again,” he said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Abortion rights activists rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Editorials
Supreme Court sides with conservatives to make America more dangerous, less free
Court watchers say the high court reaches decisions based on politics, not constitutional law. Even lawyers who watch the court carefully say you don’t have to be steeped in constitutional law these days to predict how the court will rule.
By CST Editorial Board
 
President Joe Biden will present the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to 17 people including Olympic champion Simone Biles, at the White House next week.
Entertainment and Culture
Biden to award Medal of Freedom to Denzel Washington, Simone Biles, John McCain, among others
Biden’s honors list includes both living and deceased honorees from the worlds of Hollywood, sports, politics, the military, academia, and civil rights and social justice advocacy.
By Darlene Superville | Associated Press
 
A man was shot to death July 1, 2022, in West Englewood.
News
Man shot to death in West Englewood
The 26-year-old was outside in the 6500 block of South Wolcott Avenue when someone approached him and opened fire, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A photo of Halas Hall, the Bears’ headquarters.
Bears
Source: Bears fire VP of player engagement LaMar ‘Soup’ Campbell
Campbell was part of the five-person hiring committee that chose GM Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus this year.
By Jason Lieser
 