Cubs’ Ian Happ earns first All-Star selection: ‘Super emotional’

LOS ANGELES – Cubs manager David Ross knew outfielder Ian Happ would be on guard when he called a pregame meeting Sunday morning. So, he started it with a decoy: All-Star break schedule and travel details.

Only after getting the nuts and bolts out of the way did Ross deliver the news that Happ had earned his first All-Star selection, voted in by MLB players, managers and coaches.

“He just put his head in his hands, got super emotional,” Ross said. “And all his teammates started clapping really loud, and lots of hugs. … That’s a guy that puts a lot of pressure on himself, believes in himself, and to see that pay off – I’m super happy for him.”

Major League Baseball announced All-Star pitchers and reserves, including Happ, on Sunday. While starters are named through a fan vote, pitchers and reserves are chosen through player ballots and commissioner’s office selections.

The Cubs are set to send two players, Happ and NL All-Star starting catcher Willson Contreras, to Los Angeles for the All-Star Game next week. Head athletic trainer P.J. Mainville was also one of two trainers selected to work with the NL squad.

Contreras has been lobbying for Happ’s All-Star campaign for weeks.

“The work he’s done this year is impressive,” Contreras said over a week ago, pointing to Happ’s breakout stats. “And I 100% know that he deserves to be there with me.”

Entering play Sunday, Happ ranked third among NL outfielders in on-base percentage (.372) and in the top 5 in batting average (.277) and wins above replacement (2.2), according to FanGraphs.

“Happer has been as consistent of a player as I’ve ever seen him be,” Ross said. “And the fact that he gets rewarded for that, being an All-Star, he’s deserving of that. I think he’s upped his game — not just offensive numbers, but his defense, his base running, his all-around game has been stellar. And I’m so happy for him.”

Happ, playing left field on an everyday basis, has a collection of diving and sliding highlights already this season.

Happ himself is skeptical of many defensive statistics, and defensive WAR in particular – “There’s little things that go into a game, or playing defense, that are hard to evaluate.” But Happ’s defensive WAR has jumped from last season to this (-8.4 to -2.6) by FanGraphs’ measurement, supporting the eye test.

On offense, the switch hitter has been doing damage on both sides of the plate, entering Sunday slashing .255/.359/.424 against right-handed pitchers and .353/.421/.529 against lefties.

‘‘I think some of the ball flights for me are things that I haven’t done in a while,’’ Happ told the Sun-Times last month of his right-handed swing. ‘‘So some of that opposite-field stuff is coming back. There’s definitely some things that I haven’t felt in a while that start to become more familiar, which is nice. But I never had a doubt that I could do it, if given the opportunity.’’

Happ had one request of Ross after the manager announced Contreras’ All-Star selection on Friday in front of the whole team.

“He told me … that if he happens to make the team,” Ross recalled, “don’t tell him in front of everybody because he’s going to cry like a baby.

“So, I couldn’t wait to give the news in front of everybody.”