Cubs rookie Nelson Velázquez showing off ‘thump’ with extended stay in MLB

PHILADELPHIA – Soon after Nelson Velázquez’s late-May call-up, the Cubs outfielder brought an area of focus to his new hitting coaches.

“I wanted to stay a little more to the middle of the field,” he told the Sun-Times this month. “So, use that big part of the field.”

Cubs hitting coach Greg Brown was thrilled.

“He had a mindset of, ‘I want to start building this now so two, three years from now, this really is the foundation of where I’m at,’” Brown told the Sun-Times, “And that’s, to me, a great thing.”

Through his new focus, Velázquez hasn’t lost his power, which he demonstrated Friday in the first multi-homer game of his young career.

Offseason additions like right-hander Marcus Stroman, who held the Phillies to one run through six-plus innings in the Cubs’ 6-2 extra-innings win Saturday, and Seiya Suzuki, who logged a career-high four hits Friday, were always going to have the opportunity this year to demonstrate the impact they could have on this club as it eventually moves out of a rebuilding phase.

The Cubs injury-riddled 37-57 start to the year, however, has provided a chance for young talents like Velázquez and Christopher Morel – who quickly established himself as an everyday player – to prove what they can do at the big-league level and develop under the watch of the major-league staff.

If the Cubs trade any outfielders at the Aug 2 deadline, Velázquez is in position to seize more playing time. With inconsistent at-bats, he entered Saturday slashing .231/.275/.492.

For Velázquez, the key to sending the ball the other way lies mostly in his lower body. He can sometimes drive too hard off his back foot, which opens his hips too early and makes him pull, or pull off, the ball.

“Be a little bit easier with my lower body,” Velázquez said, “feel more relaxed.”

While his focus is on his legs, Velázquez does have to be cognizant of his hands as well. Sometimes he’ll become too front-hand dominant. And Brown will remind Velázquez to stay through the ball with both hands, as the coach did during early batting practice earlier this month, motioning with his left hand in between pitches.

Velázquez had only logged 65 major-league at-bats entering Saturday, but he’d sent 41.5 % of batted balls up the middle and 19.5 % the opposite way, according to Statcast.

His second home run Friday, which made him one of two Cubs players (also Thad Bosley, 1985) since at least 1901 to homer twice off the bench, was pure pull-side power with a position player on the mound. But his first was one of those he crushed to center.

Coming into the game as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning, Velázquez battled.

“The thing that stood out in that at-bat was it didn’t look sharp to start,” manager David Ross said. It looked like he was finding his timing. … His swings and timing got better really fast, which was encouraging.”

Velázquez fouled off three outside pitches before, on the seventh pitch of the at-bat, Phillies lefty JoJo Romero gave Velázquez something he could crush: a fastball up and in. He kept his hands inside the pitch and drove it over the center field fence.

“[Pinch hitting] is a hard task and is usually reserved for a lot of veteran guys,” Ross said, “but we’ve been using him more and more to come in and have some of those at-bats. He’s had some real thump.”

On Saturday, Velázquez again entered the game as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning, this time showing patience by drawing a walk. Then, he drove in a run in the Cubs’ five-run 10th-inning rally.

