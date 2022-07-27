The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Amid Cubs turnover Nico Hoerner emerging as ‘a natural leader’

Hoerner, 25, is the Cubs’ second-longest tenured infielder.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Amid Cubs turnover Nico Hoerner emerging as ‘a natural leader’
Nico Hoerner is emerging as a leader of a changing Cubs roster.

Nico Hoerner is emerging as a leader of a changing Cubs roster.

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner pointed to the 2019 roster, one that included the core three who were traded last year — Kris Bryant, Javy Báez and Anthony Rizzo — but also names like Ben Zobrist, Addison Russell and Tony Kemp.

“I feel like I debuted recently,” Hoerner said, “but if you look at the roster then to now, and just like all the people that have come through between then and now, it just happens fast, and the turnover is crazy. And that’s true in a lot of places.”

The Cubs called up Hoerner from his couch — he infamously made his debut after the Double-A season had already concluded — less than three years ago. Injuries to Javy Báez and Russell had accelerated his path to the majors. And now, the 25-year-old is the Cubs’ second-longest tenured infielder.

On the 40-man roster, only Kyle Hendricks, Jason Heyward, Willson Contreras, Ian Happ, David Bote, Alec Mills and Rowan Wick debuted with the team before Hoerner. The Aug. 2 trade deadline is expected to shrink that list even further.

“He’s a mature human being outside of his baseball experience,” manager David Ross said of Hoerner. “And then you take that his work ethic, his mindset, his baseball IQ, and you put that into a championship-type team that was on its way to the playoffs when he first got thrown into the mix.”

Ross, sitting in the visitors’ dugout at Dodger Stadium earlier this month, compared Hoerner’s initiation into the major leagues to the path of Gavin Lux, who had homered against the Cubs the night before.

“​​He’s able to watch the Freddie Freemans, the Trey Turners, the Justin Turners, Mookie Betts — he’s able to watch MVPs all around him go about their business,” Ross said.

The Cubs drafted Hoerner out of Stanford in 2018, when the team was still emanating the glow of three straight NLCS appearances and a curse-breaking World Series. The next season he spent Spring Training and September with a team chock-full of champions.

The difference is, Lux could be playing alongside at least Freeman and Betts for years to come, as the Dodgers commit to extending their nine-year playoff streak.

Hoerner, as the Cubs are headed for another trade deadline selloff, is already growing into an example for the next wave of young Cubs talent.

“He’s a natural leader, I think he’s got that in him,” Happ told the Sun-Times recently. “Played in a really good college program, big college program. And he’s had to spend a lot of time keeping himself healthy and on the field and learning the big leagues himself through a lot of transition.”

Despite the continued turnover of the players around him, Hoerner has been able to experience more consistency lately. He’s had the same manager since 2020, and he’s been working with bench coach Andy Green in the infield since then. For the first time in his career, Hoerner surpassed the 50-game mark this season.

“He knows what it looks like now,” Happ said. “And you’re getting to see, as a complete player, how special it is. Because he can run the bases, play awesome defense in the middle of the field – that’s a contagious thing.”

In 82 games this year, Hoerner is hitting .306 with a career-high 23 extra-base hits. He entered the Wednesday off day with the lowest strikeout percentage in the National League (10.2 percent), according to FanGraphs.

“He’s really focused,” Contreras said. “I call him the alien the way he plays, the way his eyes are, he’s just focused the whole time, and he’s just a great player. He’s going to be in the league for a long time.”

Contreras just went through an emotional farewell tour at Wrigley Field in what may have been his last home series as a Cub. Happ could also be on the move at the deadline. But Hoerner is expected to remain.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs sweep Pirates, extend winning streak to six as rotation shines
Willson Contreras says goodbye to Cubs fans, Wrigley Field. Will this ever make sense?
Cubs’ Willson Contreras emotional contemplating possible last homestand at Wrigley
Cubs’ Ian Happ on failed international draft, qualifying offer talks: ‘It’s unfortunate’
Cubs’ Ian Happ on homestand: ‘I don’t want to leave here without absorbing it’
Jim Kaat’s induction Sunday into Hall of Fame raises questions about others’ worthiness
The Latest
A monarch butterfly at the Sanctuary of El Rosario, Ocampo municipality, Michoacan state, Mexico in 2020.
Editorials
Rescue our beloved and endangered monarch butterflies
Pesticides, the loss of food sources and the loss of habitat are a triple threat for monarchs, the state insect of Illinois.
By CST Editorial Board
 
A photo of Bears head coach Matt Eberflus talking to running back David Montgomery during a spring practice.
Bears
Matt Eberflus’ ‘crazy’ accountability seems to be well received by Bears’ young roster
“The way that they just hold us accountable is crazy compared to what we’re used to, really,” said cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who was pleased with the change.
By Jason Lieser
 
Mrazek__1_.jpg
Blackhawks
Petr Mrazek brings to Blackhawks a history of excelling when doubted
Expectations are very low for Mrazek as the tanking Hawks’ new starting goalie, but his 2018 success story with the Hurricanes might be repeatable.
By Ben Pope
 
People listen during a July 13 vigil at the Highland Park City Hall lawn honoring those killed in the attack on an Independence Day parade.
Letters to the Editor
After a tragedy like Highland Park mass shooting, communities must mobilize to deal with trauma
I am from Newtown, Connecticut, where Sandy Hook happened. I send kudos to Highland Park for quickly responding to the mental health needs of their residents.
By Letters to the Editor
 
White Sox pitcher Reynaldo Lopez is dealing with a sore back.
White Sox
White Sox reliever Reynaldo Lopez dealing with sore back
The right-hander has been unavailable since Saturday.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 