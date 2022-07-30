The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Cubs trade Chris Martin to Dodgers, deadline exodus begins

The Cubs acquired utility player Zach McKinstry from the Dodgers.

By  Maddie Lee
   
Chris Martin was the first Cubs player to be traded leading up to the Aug. 2 trade deadline this year.

SAN FRANCISCO – The Cubs traded reliever Chris Martin to the Dodgers for utility man Zach McKinstry on Saturday, the Sun-Times confirmed, making their first move of trade deadline season.

The Cubs signed Martin this spring to a one-year, $2.5 million deal. He’s likely the first of a trio of Cubs back-end relievers who the Cubs will deal before the Aug. 2 deadline.

Martin posed a 4.31 ERA in his short tenure with the Cubs.

McKinstry, 27, is slashing .335/.417/.487 in Triple-A this season. He’s had just 11 major-league at-bats this year, after playing in 60 games last year

