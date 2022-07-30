Cubs trade Chris Martin to Dodgers, deadline exodus begins

SAN FRANCISCO – The Cubs traded reliever Chris Martin to the Dodgers for utility man Zach McKinstry on Saturday, the Sun-Times confirmed, making their first move of trade deadline season.

The Cubs signed Martin this spring to a one-year, $2.5 million deal. He’s likely the first of a trio of Cubs back-end relievers who the Cubs will deal before the Aug. 2 deadline.

Martin posed a 4.31 ERA in his short tenure with the Cubs.

McKinstry, 27, is slashing .335/.417/.487 in Triple-A this season. He’s had just 11 major-league at-bats this year, after playing in 60 games last year

