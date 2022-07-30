Cubs sign 11 more 2022 draft picks, including second- and fourth-rounders

As of Saturday afternoon, the Cubs had signed 19 of their 20 draft picks this year, the team announced. That included second-round pick Jackson Ferris, a left-handed pitcher out of IMG Academy in Florida, and fourth-rounder Nazier Mulé, a right-hander out of Passaic Tech High School in New Jersey.

Frazier and Mulé were the only picks in the first half of the draft who hadn’t yet put pen to paper this time last week. As expected, they both signed for over-slot bonuses. Frazier received a $3,005,000 signing bonus ($1,622,700 slot value), and Mulé a $1 million bonus ($538,600 slot value).

“I’d be surprised if we end up signing all 20,” Cubs vice president of scouting Dan Kantrovitz said on the last day of the draft. “Just the way that the draft is structured, you have to put different plans in place for various scenarios that may unfold during the signing process. So, I’d look back on this and be really happy if we come out of it with 18 or 19 players signed.”

Cubs 19th-round pick Brock Blatter, a right-hander out of Billings Central Catholic High School in Montana, is the lone Cubs draft pick who hasn’t signed with the club. He’s committed to play college baseball at Alabama.

