Cubs’ Drew Smyly gives up five runs to Giants in last start before the trade deadline

SAN FRANCISCO – Back-to-back pitches came to define Drew Smyly’s start against the Giants on Saturday.

Behind in the count, Smyly threw a sinker up and in to Luis González. The left-handed hitter turned on it and sent a towering homer into Levi’s Landing. Smyly threw his next pitch, a cutter, up and in to right-handed hitter Joey Bart. He, too, pulled the ball over the fence.

In the Cubs’ 5-4 loss to the Giants, and Smyly’s last start before the trade deadline, the veteran lefty allowed five runs in four innings.

The Giants were making hard contact from early on, with the exit velocity on Yermín Mercedes’ first-inning single hitting triple digits. But Smyly navigated a pair of base hits to throw a scoreless first frame and retire the side in order in the second.

In the third, Smyly issued a four-pitch walk to Darin Ruf and gave up an RBI double to Austin Slater and a one-run single to Mercedes. But a two-run deficit wasn’t a lot to ask the offense to overcome.

To open the fourth inning, Giants third baseman David Villar hit Smyly’s first pitch on the ground between Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerer and third baseman Patrick Wisdom, who slid after the ball but deflected it to Hoerner. Then came the back-to-back home runs to put the Giants up by five runs.

Smyly induced groundouts from the next three batters he faced to end his outing.

Smyly was coming off back-to-back strong outings after spending over a month on the injured list with a strained right oblique. In his first game back, Smyly gave up four runs in two innings against the Dodgers. But he limited the Mets and Phillies to one earned run apiece in his next two starts.