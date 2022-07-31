The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 31, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Zach McKinstry makes Cubs debut in 4-0 loss to Dodgers

The Cubs acquired McKinstry from the Dodgers for veteran reliever Chris Martin.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Zach McKinstry makes Cubs debut in 4-0 loss to Dodgers
Cubs_Dodgers_Baseball__3_.JPG

AP Photos

SAN FRANCISCO – New Cubs utility player Zach McKinstry turned double plays with David Bote before the Cubs’ 4-0 loss to the Giants on Sunday, with Bote fielding grounders and McKinstry tossing the ball from second base to first.

“We’ll continue to work through where he’s going to be,” manager David Ross said, “but I told him to get his work in all the infield positions.”

McKinstry, after joining the team in San Francisco on Sunday, went down the list when asked what position he was most comfortable in: “Third base, second base, shortstop. I love the outfield, too. I’m comfortable in all of them.”

With their first deadline trade, sending veteran reliever Chris Martin to the Dodgers for McKinstry, the Cubs acquired a versatile player with 74 games of big-league experience. The Cubs already have a clearer pathway to regular playing time for him than the Dodgers did this year.

To make room for McKinstry on the active roster, the Cubs optioned first baseman Alfonso Rivas to Triple-A.

“Playing every day is my goal, and that’s why we’re here,” McKinstry said. “I felt almost like a caged animal there just hanging out on the bench, getting to see what they’re doing, learning from some of the best in the game. And I’m excited to use it now.”

Mckinstry, who joins the Cubs with a .210 career batting average, got a taste of more consistent major-league playing time early last season, and he hit .296 in the month of April. But a strained right oblique interrupted his hot streak.

“Looking back on it, definitely it was a big turn of events,” McKinstry said. “Didn’t play as much after, wasn’t sure if they were as confident in me as they were before the injury. So, just had to go take it day by day. And here we are.”

McKinstry had a feeling he’d be traded. He’d had conversations with Dodgers manager Dave Roberts about the possibility.

“I was sad to leave, I’ve been there my whole career,” Mckinstry said, “but excited for the new opportunity.”

McKinstry made his Cubs debut Sunday, pinch hitting for Bote in the eighth inning and stayed in the game at third base.

When in San Francisco

The Cubs got a minor-league trade done with the Giants before the four-game series concluded.

On Sunday, the Cubs traded middle infielder Dixon Machado for right-handed pitcher Raynel Espinal, who has posted a 5.29 ERA, but a .640 strikeout rate in Triple-A this season.

The Giants inserted Machado into the starting lineup Sunday, playing shortstop and batting seventh.

“He’s deserving of getting an opportunity here when they have a need,” Ross said of Machado, who spent two seasons in the organization, on either side of a two-year-stint in Korea. “Anytime you get to see good human beings get to have good moments like that, that’s good.”

Crosstown deja vu

The Cubs offense only managed two hits against Carlos Rodón on Sunday, as the former White Sox southpaw threw seven scoreless innings and recorded 10 strikeouts.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
This You Gotta See: Will White Sox find much-needed help by Tuesday trade deadline?
Cubs’ Drew Smyly gives up five runs to Giants in last start before the trade deadline
Cubs sign 11 more draft picks, including second- and fourth-rounders
Deadline exodus begins: Cubs trade reliever Chris Martin to Dodgers
Cubs even series with 4-2 win vs. Giants
David Ross apologizes for gesture: ‘Don’t want any kids out there giving the birds’
The Latest
Drivers line up Sunday at the Speedway gas station at 885 E. Touhy Ave. in Des Plaines, which sold a $1.34 billion lottery ticket on Friday.
Suburban Chicago
$1.34B lottery winner still unknown — and customers at lucky Des Plaines gas station suggest they keep it that way: ‘Nobody needs to know’
“I’ve read reports that people who came forward previously who’ve won, people starting stalking them, and in some cases it hasn’t gone well for them,” said one man.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell stands court side during a tribute in his honor in 2013.
NBA
Celtics and NBA legend Bill Russell dies at 88
Russell marched with Martin Luther King Jr., supported Muhammad Ali and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama. The centerpiece of the Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years, Russell earned his last two NBA titles as a player-coach — the first Black coach in any major U.S. sport.
By Jimmy Golen | Associated Press
 
Dylan Cease is first the Sox pitcher since at least 1913 to record a sub-1.00 ERA in consecutive months (0.33 in June, 0.76 in July).
White Sox
Dylan Cease stays on roll in White Sox’ victory against Athletics
He improved to 7-2 with a 0.51 ERA in his last 12 starts.
By Mark Gonzales
 
Sox slugger Jose Abreu is congratulated in the dugout after his home run in the second inning Sunday.
White Sox
White Sox defeat A’s to win home series for first time in more than a month
They are just a game above .500 but trail the first-place Twins by only two games in the American League Central.
By Mark Gonzales
 
Sky_vs_Sun_Chris_Marion_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__8_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Courtney Vandersloot passes Lindsay Whalen on WNBA’s assist list in Sky’s OT win over Sun
She passed Whalen for third and had 16 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds. Her 2,349th assist came on a pass to Emma Meesseman in overtime.
By Annie Costabile
 