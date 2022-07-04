The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 4, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs activate Seiya Suzuki against Brewers, option Narciso Crook

Suzuki returned Monday after over five weeks on the IL with a sprained left ring finger.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs activate Seiya Suzuki against Brewers, option Narciso Crook
Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki returned to the lineup Monday, batting cleanup against the Brewers. File photo.

Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki returned to the lineup Monday, batting cleanup against the Brewers. File photo.

AP Photos

MILWAUKEE – Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki’s teammates welcomed him back Monday with shouts, hugs and talk of his rehab-assignment home run.

The Cubs activated Suzuki after over five weeks on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left ring finger. Cubs manger David Ross wrote Suzuki into Monday’s lineup playing right field and batting fourth against the Brewers.

“It’s nice,” Ross said. “Getting him back and back in that lineup deepens everything, pushes some guys down [in the lineup]. … When you get a guy like Seiya back who has a real track record, when he’s hot he’s as good of a player as we have.”

In a three-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa, Suzuki went 4-for-9 with a home run and two doubles.

“This guys a workaholic, so he picked [his timing] up pretty quick,” Ross said. “We’ll see how it transitions to the best competition in the world.”

In a corresponding move, the Cubs optioned outfielder Narciso Crook to Triple-A Iowa. Crook made his MLB debut with the Cubs last week, logging an RBI double as his first major-league hit.

Stroman rehab start

Ross evaluated right-hander Marcus Stroman’s rehab start with Triple-A Iowa on Sunday as “better than the line.” Stroman (right shoulder inflammation) allowed five runs in 2 23 innings.

“Stuff looked really sharp and crisp,” Ross said of the report from the outing.

Over the weekend, Stroman said he expected he’d need just one rehab outing before returning from the 15-day IL. But on Monday afternoon, Ross wouldn’t commit to a timeline, saying he hadn’t yet talked with Stroman about how he felt the day after the start.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
This You Gotta See: White Sox’ independence from Twins’ rule is on the line starting Monday
Cubs starter Keegan Thompson limited to four innings Sunday
Cubs drop final game vs. Red Sox but expect Suzuki back Monday
Reliever Mark Leiter Jr. comes up big in Cubs’ victory against Red Sox
Marcus Stroman looking forward to rejoining Cubs’ starting rotation
Ron Coomer’s sentimental journey
The Latest
Liam Hendriks pitches against the Twins in Minnesota.
White Sox
White Sox activate Hendriks, Engel from IL
In corresponding moves, the Sox sent outfielder Adam Haseley and pitcher Jimmy Lambert to Triple-A Charlotte.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Image_from_iOS__16_.jpg
News
Here’s where families can get help coping after a mass shooting
The federal government’s Interagency Working Group on Youth Programs recently compiled a list of resources for children, families, educators and community members dealing with grief after mass shootings.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Screen_Shot_2022_07_04_at_2.07.35_PM.png
Suburban Chicago
Where is Highland Park, Illinois?
The suburb where a mass shooter opened fire during a Fourth of July parade Monday is roughly 25 miles outside Chicago.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Larry Doby, outfielder with the Chicago White Sox, is shown in March 1957. (AP Photo)
Other Views
Baseball should honor Larry Doby, another pioneer in integrating the sport
On July 5, 1947, the unassuming 22-year-old joined the Cleveland Indians and played at Comiskey Park, the first Black player in the American League. Every July 5, AL players should wear his No. 14.
By Dave Kaplan and Joseph Thomas Moore
 
Jake Kueker shares the joy of his biggest flathead catfish, caught from the Fox River. Provided photo
Outdoors
‘Biggest fish of my life,’ a flathead catfish from the Fox River, earns Fish of the Week
Jake Krueker’s biggest fish of his life, a flathead catfish caught from the Fox River, earns Fish of the Week.
By Dale Bowman
 