Cubs’ David Ross on David Robertson’s blown save vs. Brewers: ‘Nobody’s perfect’

MILWAUKEE — Cubs closer David Robertson was warming up next to reliever Scott Effross in the top of the ninth inning when Seiya Suzuki gave the Cubs a one-run lead on an inside-the-park home run.

Robertson watched Suzuki slide across the plate and knew he’d be getting the call in the bottom of the inning.

“We had a chance to win that game,” Robertson said after the Cubs’ 5-2, 10-inning loss Monday. “And I just went out there and blew it.”

Robertson (1.95 ERA) has been consistent in high-leverage spots for the Cubs much of the year, logging 11 saves. But he recorded his fourth blown save of the season.

“Dave competed,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “Looked like he just lost command for five pitches. Trust him with the ball every single night. Nobody’s perfect; guys aren’t robots out there.”

Robertson loaded the bases with a bloop single to shallow right field, an automatic double that bounced over the center-field fence and a hit batter with two outs.

Then Brewers leadoff hitter Christian Yelich stepped to the plate. Robertson walked him on four pitches, pushing the tying run across the plate.

“Threw a lot of curveballs in a row and then couldn’t get a fastball in the zone,” Robertson said. “Just needed to make quality pitches and wasn’t able to.”

The Cubs threatened a comeback in the 10th, loading the bases. But Willson Contreras and Ian Happ, the Cubs’ most consistent hitters this season, struck out back-to-back to end the game.

Brewers catcher Victor Caratini hit a three-run homer off Effross to end the game.

Steele deals

Cubs lefty Justin Steele held the Brewers to one run in 6‰ innings. He didn’t allow a hit through the first four innings.

In the sixth inning, he issued a two-out walk to Keston Hiura, who then stole second. Pedro Severino lined a double just out of Happ’s reach in left field, tying the game at 1.

Velazquez’s first homer

Cubs rookie Nelson Velazquez turned on an inside slider and launched it into the left-field stands at American Family Field in the third inning for his first big-league homer and the Cubs’ only run before the ninth inning.

“That was sick,” Steele said. “I’ve been telling him, ‘Dude, I’m waiting to see your first home run.’ Dude’s a big boy, so if he gets into it, I want to see it.”

Injury updates

Ross evaluated right-hander Marcus Stroman’s rehab start with Triple-A Iowa on Sunday as “better than the line.” Stroman (right shoulder inflammation) allowed five runs in 2 2/3 innings.

“Stuff looked really sharp and crisp,” Ross said of the report from the outing.

Over the weekend, Stroman said he expected he’d need just one rehab outing before returning from the 15-day IL. But on Monday, Ross wouldn’t commit to a timeline, saying he hadn’t yet talked with Stroman about how he felt the day after the start.

• Lefty Drew Smyly (right oblique strain) allowed three runs in four innings on a rehab assignment with Single-A South Bend.

• Contreras left the game after the top of the 10th inning with left hamstring tightness.

