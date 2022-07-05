The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 5, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

A head-to-head reminder: Where do the Cubs get off being inferior to the Brewers?

It wasn’t supposed to be like this.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE A head-to-head reminder: Where do the Cubs get off being inferior to the Brewers?
Chicago Cubs v Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers’ Christian Yelich is safe at third as the Cubs’ Patrick Wisdom is late applying the tag.

Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

MILWAUKEE — It wasn’t supposed to be like this.

Cubs baseball, that is.

The Cubs were supposed to be more like the Brewers. Come to think of it, they were supposed to be better than the Brewers. Market sizes, franchise values, ballparks — shouldn’t the Cubs always be better than the Brewers?

But no. Here we are. Instead, Brewers $215 million man Christian Yelich is leaning back into his locker and waxing nostalgic about how sneaky-great his team’s rivalry with the Cubs recently was, which is another way of saying isn’t anymore.

“When you’d think of the Cubs, you would think [Anthony] Rizzo, [Kris] Bryant, [Javy] Baez, [Willson] Contreras, [Jon] Lester, [Kyle] Hendricks, [Jose] Quintana,” Yelich says. “We’d roll our guys out, they’d roll their guys out, we’d sweep them sometimes, they’d sweep us sometimes, we’d split, we’d have good battles, there’d be extra-inning games. It was just a lot of fun, man — a lot of fun.”

Those Cubs were Anthony Rizzo’s teams. Someone else might disagree with that assessment, but Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen — who played nine seasons in Pittsburgh, through 2017, and is on team No. 4 since — remembers it that way clearly.

“Rizzo was the guy,” he says. “Rizzo more than Bryant, more than Baez, more than any other guy that came through. He was the heartbeat of the team. He was — and I’m sure, to a lot of fans, still is — a Cub.”

But there was no romance in the end for Rizzo, just as there hadn’t been for McCutchen with the Pirates. Rizzo got shipped out along with Bryant and Baez, like Yu Darvish was before them and like Contreras and Hendricks — Tuesday’s starter against the National League Central leaders — might soon be. McCutchen, a five-time All-Star with the team that drafted him in 2005, died on the vine in Pittsburgh after a winning thing there was blown up.

“We had really good teams from 2013 to 2015, and nothing after that,” McCutchen says. “I asked myself for years, What happened? Why didn’t we build off it? Why didn’t we go grab a big name? You ask all those questions, but you’re not going to get answers you’re looking for.

“Am I surprised the Cubs are rebuilding? No, because the game’s not as loyal as it used to be. It’s just not. There’s no loyalty. There ain’t one person I played with over there at the Pirates, and [soon] there won’t be one person Rizzo played with over there at the Cubs.”

But maybe, just maybe, the Brewers are different than that. And if they aren’t necessarily more loyal than the next organization — than the Cubs — then they’re certainly more wise. How can one not feel that way about a team in this modest market that’s pointed toward its franchise-record fifth consecutive postseason appearance? And there are no signs — zero — that a winning window will be slammed before the streak reaches six years or seven. Ride the postseason lightning to a World Series title one of these times, and president of baseball operations David Stearns and the Brewers will be able to make the claim that they surpassed what the filthy-rich Cubs of 2015 to 2020 accomplished.

In some ways, they already have. They have Yelich on a long-term extension, starter Freddy Peralta on a club-friendly deal, starters Corbin Burns and Brandon Woodruff not going anywhere. Will they pony up to extend lefty reliever Josh Hader? Around here, that’s as stressful a question as there is.

“I do expect [the winning] to continue, yeah,” manager Craig Counsell says. “I don’t think I can say it any other way. I think we’ve got a good team. I think we’ve got young players. There’s always challenges with the way the game works, but our front office has done a great job of kind of managing that process.”

Counsell himself, in his eighth season and signed through 2023, already is the longest-tenured manager in the National League and the winningest one in franchise history. The Brewers are more likely to erect a statue of him than they are to dead-man-walk him out of town as the Cubs did with Joe Maddon.

The Brewers beat the daylights out of the Cubs in 2021 — the year the Cubs officially capitulated — going 15-4 and winning all six series head-to-head. They haven’t been as dominant against the Cubs this season, but there’s not an ounce of drama or suspense in terms of the standings. At present, it’s a rivalry in name only.

And speaking of names, did you catch the one belonging to Tuesday’s Brewers starting pitcher? It’s Jason Alexander, who went seven innings against the Cubs in his major league debut on June 1 at Wrigley Field. An old “Seinfeld” fan with limited range to his sense of humor couldn’t resist placing a couple of the character George Costanza’s greatest lines in the Cubs-Brewers context.

“It’s not you, it’s me,” the Brewers might as well have said before leaving the rebuilding Cubs behind.

And as for the Cubs not wanting to use the word “rebuild,” not wanting to admit the truth that a monster-market team with every advantage under the sun should always be better than this?

As George hilariously, pathetically put it, “It’s not a lie if you believe it.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Rotation puzzle: Cubs mapping out next steps for Marcus Stroman, Drew Smyly
Cubs’ David Ross on David Robertson’s blown save vs. Brewers: ‘Nobody’s perfect’
Baseball by the numbers: A look at some trends halfway through the season
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki hits inside-the-park homer vs. Brewers in first game back from IL
This You Gotta See: White Sox’ independence from Twins’ rule is on the line starting Monday
Cubs starter Keegan Thompson limited to four innings Sunday
The Latest
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a news conference on Central Avenue near Green Bay Road in Highland Park on Tuesday evening.
Highland Park parade shooting
Day after mass shooting, VP Kamala Harris visits Highland Park and Chicago, calls for assault weapons ban ‘to end this horror’
The nation’s first woman and person of color to occupy the vice president’s office struck a somber tone before thousands of teachers at McCormick Place while taking the first five minutes to discuss the massacre and push for “reasonable gun safety laws.” Later, she met with local officials in Highland Park and made brief remarks.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman was with the team Tuesday in Milwaukee after a rehab assignment, but the Cubs have yet to announce his next steps.
Cubs
Rotation puzzle: Cubs mapping out next steps for Marcus Stroman, Drew Smyly
Cubs notes: Willson Contreras is day-to-day with hamstring tightness.
By Maddie Lee
 
Irina and Kevin McCarthy were killed in the mass shooting Monday at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade. But Kevin McCarthy used his body to shield his son Aiden, 2½, who survived and will live with his grandparents.
Highland Park parade shooting
Father killed in Highland Park Fourth of July massacre died shielding his 2 ½-year-old son
Kevin McCarthy’s father-in-law said Tuesday that McCarthy, killed along with his wife Irina, “had Aiden under his body when he was shot.” The boy told the grandfather when he picked him up from the police: “Mommy and Daddy are coming soon.”
By Maureen O’Donnell
 
A teen boy was shot and wounded July 5, 2022 on the Lower West Side.
Crime
17-year-old boy wounded in Lower West Side shooting
The teen was walking down the street in the 2300 block of West 21st Street about 5:15 p.m. when he was shot in the chest, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Brookfield Zoo South Gate entrance.
Suburban Chicago
Brookfield Zoo visitors and staff safely exit after ‘potential threat’ investigated
About 8:10 p.m., all visitors and staff had been safely released form the zoo, according to Brookfield Zoo’s official Twitter account.
By Sun-Times Wire
 