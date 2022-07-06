The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 6, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs beat Brewers 2-1 in rubber match to take another series, their fourth in a row

An 11-8 stretch has been a pleasure and a pick-me-up — even if it doesn’t mean much with the Aug. 2 trade deadline looming and the Cubs all but certain to toy with fans’ emotions again.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE Cubs beat Brewers 2-1 in rubber match to take another series, their fourth in a row
Chicago Cubs v Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee’s Jonathan Davis is unable to catch a ball off the bat of Cubs rookie Christopher Morel in the eighth inning Wednesday. Morel tripled and scored the tying run.

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

MILWAUKEE — Oops, they did it again.

The runaway-train Cubs — where the heck did this come from? — just can’t stop winning series.

Since a 10-game losing streak completely buried them in the standings, the Cubs have won five series and lost only one — and their improbable series winning streak reached four Wednesday with a 2-1 victory against the Brewers in the finale of a three-game set.

Outplaying the Braves, the Cardinals, the Red Sox and now the National League Central leaders? You have to admit, it’s kind of impressive.

The Cubs also won a series against the Reds in this stretch, which is sort of like beating a boxer with two broken hands via split decision. And they lost three of four against the Pirates, which is sort of like bending over to pick up a quarter and splitting your $100 pants.

All together, though, an 11-8 stretch starting in mid-June has been a pleasure and a pick-me-up — even if it doesn’t really mean much of anything in the context of the rest of the season, with the Aug. 2 trade deadline looming and the Cubs (34-48) all but certain to toy with fans’ emotions all over again.

“We’ve been in almost every game all the way along,” manager David Ross said, “with a couple extra-inning games that we didn’t pull out. If not [for that], we’d be on a long little roll here.”

It was enough to give the Cubs the idea they could send Adrian Sampson (Cubs wins: one, in 2021) to the mound against Corbin Burnes (Cy Youngs: one, in 2021) and snag another “W” in a rubber match.

The Brewers (47-37) had every reason to win this game. Burnes was at his lights-out best, striking out 10 in seven scoreless innings. Left fielder Keston Hiura made one of the plays of the year in the big leagues, running down a P.J. Higgins drive in deep left and crashing face-first into the wall — at full speed — in the top of the fifth. Hiura then led off the bottom of the inning and launched a 440-foot rocket off Sampson for a 1-0 lead.

But Sampson held his own, lasting two outs into the sixth. Rookie Christopher Morel tripled to right-center — missing a homer by maybe 2 inches — in the eighth and came home on a Rafael Ortega single, with both hits coming off reliever Brad Boxberger, who’d had 10 scoreless outings in a row. And then the Cubs got to money-in-the-bank lefty Josh Hader in the ninth, a major feat all by itself. Patrick Wisdom took a leadoff walk, stole second and scored on P.J. Higgins’ one-out double to right.

“I didn’t quite barrel it,” Higgins said, “but a knock’s a knock. I’ll take it.”

Who are these no-name dudes? How are they pulling this off?

“Everyone feels it,” Sampson said. “We want to win each series. Two out of three, three out of four, something like that. You don’t have to talk about it, but it’s something everyone feels. I was happy to get the ball in Game 3. I was like, ‘I want to win the series today.’ That’s all I was thinking. I know everybody was feeling the same way.”

It was a fun series. In certain moments, it almost felt like a big series. Ross went so far as to say that some of these recent games — the wins against teams with postseason aspirations, teams that will be buyers and not sellers up until the trade deadline — have had playoff vibes.

Really? Playoffs? These Cubs? That’s a pretty big stretch considering they’re not going to come anywhere close to a winning record in the end.

“I don’t care about the outside expectations,” Ross said. “I don’t care about the expectations from anyone outside of this small circle that we have as the Cubs organization. If it gets to a place where we’re not expecting to win on a daily basis or get better, or hold those standards to competing and trying to become a championship baseball team again, then I don’t want to do this.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs place Kyle Hendricks on injured list with right shoulder strain
Midseason awards for a Cubs team on pace for just shy of 100 losses
Rotation puzzle: Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks leaves game vs. Brewers with shoulder soreness
A head-to-head reminder: Where do the Cubs get off being inferior to the Brewers?
Cubs’ David Ross on David Robertson’s blown save vs. Brewers: ‘Nobody’s perfect’
Baseball by the numbers: A look at some trends halfway through the season
The Latest
A teen was shot to death July 6, 2022, in Douglas Park.
News
Teen shot to death in Douglas Park
The teen was driving in the 1600 block of South Farrar Drive when someone shot him multiple times, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Cook County Building.
Politics
Cook County assessor’s official charged in corruption case with taking home improvements, jewelry to help cut taxes
The document charging Lavdim “Deme” Memisovski was signed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Amarjeet S. Bhachu, who is prosecuting cases against former House Speaker Michael J. Madigan and Ald. Edward M. Burke.
By Lauren FitzPatrick and Tim Novak
 
Casey Hoekstra and Sarah Price star in “Dear Jack, Dear Louise.” photo by Greg Inda
Things To Do
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago July 7-13, 2022
The annual Rhythm World dance fest, Movies in Millennium Park, and Taste of Chicago in Grant Park are among the entertainment highlights in the weeks ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
Canada_NHL_Draft_Prospects_Hockey.jpg
Blackhawks
Blackhawks still trying to trade into 1st round as NHL draft nears
Ahead of the draft Thursday, general manager Kyle Davidson said there has been “lots of talk,” but negotiations have been “distilled down to a few teams the last little while.”
By Ben Pope
 
Paul Vallas, filing to run for mayor in 2018.
City Hall
Vallas drops $836,500 into mayoral campaign fund
Vallas’ second-quarter fundraising report includes six-figure contributions from some heavy hitters.
By Fran Spielman
 