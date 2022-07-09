The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 9, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs squander strong start by Keegan Thompson, lose to Dodgers in 10 innings

Thompson didn’t allow an earned run in 5 2⁄3 innings. Closer David Robertson couldn’t hold a one-run lead.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs squander strong start by Keegan Thompson, lose to Dodgers in 10 innings
Cubs starter Keegan Thompson allowed one unearned run in 5 2⁄3 innings against the Dodgers on Friday.

Cubs starter Keegan Thompson allowed one unearned run in 5 2⁄3 innings against the Dodgers on Friday.

Getty

LOS ANGELES — Cubs left fielder Ian Happ charged hard, knowing he had to field the low line drive cleanly to keep the game going. But Dodgers cleanup hitter Will Smith’s RBI single evaded him and ended the game in a walk-off.

The Cubs lost to the Dodgers 4-3 in 10 innings, dropping the first two games of the series.

The Cubs scored first on shortstop Nico Hoerner’s solo home run leading off the fifth inning. They tacked on two more runs the next inning. David Bote led off with a single, and Christopher Morel laid down a textbook push bunt to get on base and move Bote into scoring position. They both advanced on a wild pitch before Ian Happ drove them in with a double up the left-field line.

Cubs starter Keegan Thompson didn’t allow an earned run in 5 23 innings. He leaned on his four-seam fastball, which generated 12 called strikes and 12 foul balls.

“It plays up in the zone,” he said “If I can locate it up in the zone ... I can get a lot of swing-and-miss or balls in the air with weak contact. So, it’s just pitching off the fastball and trusting it in the strike zone.”

It looked like Thompson had gotten out of the sixth inning with another scoreless frame as Smith lofted a fly ball into right field with two outs and a runner on second. But the ball glanced off of Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki’s mitt as he drifted under it, and the Dodgers’ first run scored on the error.

“Keegan threw the ball great,” Cubs manager David Ross said, “moved the ball around, should have threw them six scoreless. Very nice job.”

Veteran reliever Chris Martin replaced Thompson, who faced the minimum in four of the almost six innings he pitched.

Dodgers designated hitter Jake Lamb cut the Cubs’ lead to one with a solo shot in the seventh. Mookie Betts tied the score in the ninth with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly against closer David Robertson, sending the game into extra innings.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs’ Marcus Stroman to return from IL, start Saturday vs. Dodgers
Willson Contreras on All-Star selection: ‘I hope it’s not my last time wearing the Cubs jersey’
Goodbye baseball: Cubs open series vs. Dodgers with 5-3 loss
What Kyle Hendricks and Wade Miley’s shoulder injuries have in common
Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong selected for 2022 MLB All-Star Futures Game
Cubs beat Brewers 2-1 in rubber match to take another series, their fourth in a row
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Saturday, July 9, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
merlin_106917440.jpg
Crime
Vehicle jumps curb, hits multiple people outside Near North Side restaurant
Five people were taken to nearby hospitals, the Chicago Fire Department said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Detroit Tigers v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
For White Sox, home is where the hurt is with another loss to Tigers
Lucas Giolito cracks, and the Sox fall again on their own turf. The 7-5 loss dropped them to 17-25 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
By Mark Gonzales
 
Tony Sirico arrives for the premiere of “The Sopranos” fourth season in 2002, at New York’s Radio City Music Hall. Sirico passed away on Friday at the age of 79.
Movies and TV
Tony Sirico, starred as ‘Paulie Walnuts’ on ‘The Sopranos,’ dies at 79
Sirico died at an assisted living facility in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, according to his manager. There was no immediate information on the cause of death.
By Lynn Elber | AP Television Writer
 
Alejo Toledo (left), comforts other mourners as they walk into Iglesia Evangelica Bautista in Waukegan for the funeral of his father, Nicolas Toledo, 78, on July 8, 2022.
Highland Park parade shooting
Family, community mourn Nicolas Toledo
Toledo’s son, Alejo Toledo, said his father’s legacy is his dedication to his family.
By Zack Miller
 