Late rally powers Cubs over Nationals, 4-2

A seventh-inning rally powered the Cubs over the Nationals to a 4-2 win on Wednesday. The Cubs claimed the series 2-1.

Nationals starter Josiah Gray had shut out the Cubs through sixth innings, and Nico Hoerner was the first to do damage against him. Hoerner kicked off the Cubs’ scoring with a solo homer to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning, making it a 2-1 game.

Nick Madrigal drove in the tying run with a ground-ball single up the middle, and Patrick Wisdom, pinch running for Yan Gomes, scored from second base.

A sacrifice fly from Rafael Ortega and an RBI single from Ian Happ then gave the Cubs a 4-2 lead.

Cubs starter Justin Steele put together his deepest start since the All-Star break, holding Washington to two runs through six innings. The first run scored when a line drive got past Ortega in center field. The second was a solo homer, courtesy of Nationals rookie Joey Meneses.

Called up last week, Meneses has only played in seven major-league games. He homered in all three against the Cubs.