Fox promises a 7th-inning surprise at the Field of Dreams game

Magic? Or technology?

Fox Sports tweeted an image of late Cubs announcer Harry Caray Thursday with the message that fans will “see a 7th inning stretch that could only happen with the magic of the Field of Dreams.”

Rumors have been floating around social media that a hologram version of Caray will perform “Take Me Out To the Ball Game” during the seventh-inning stretch of Thursday’s Field of Dreams game between the Cubs and Reds. (Though some more cynical folks on Twitter guessed Saturday Night Live alum Will Ferrell could revive his impersonation of Caray.)

The Cubs and Reds, two of the worst teams in the National League that are pretty much just playing out the string at this point, will be hard-pressed to match the excitement of last year’s inaugural Field of Dreams game. Tim Anderson’s homer in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the White Sox a 9-8 victory over the Yankees.