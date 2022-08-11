The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 11, 2022
Fox promises a 7th-inning surprise at the Field of Dreams game

The memory of late Cubs announcer Harry Caray apparently will be invoked in the game against the Reds.

By  Gene Farris
   
The Fields of Dreams game could have a ghost from the Cubs’ past.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Magic? Or technology?

Fox Sports tweeted an image of late Cubs announcer Harry Caray Thursday with the message that fans will “see a 7th inning stretch that could only happen with the magic of the Field of Dreams.”

Rumors have been floating around social media that a hologram version of Caray will perform “Take Me Out To the Ball Game” during the seventh-inning stretch of Thursday’s Field of Dreams game between the Cubs and Reds. (Though some more cynical folks on Twitter guessed Saturday Night Live alum Will Ferrell could revive his impersonation of Caray.)

The Cubs and Reds, two of the worst teams in the National League that are pretty much just playing out the string at this point, will be hard-pressed to match the excitement of last year’s inaugural Field of Dreams game. Tim Anderson’s homer in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the White Sox a 9-8 victory over the Yankees.

