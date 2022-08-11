Cubs’ Marcus Stroman pitches idea for next Field Of Dreams-type event

DYERSVILLE, Iowa – Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman roamed the Field of Dreams movie set Thursday, snapping photos on his Leica Q2 camera.

He wasn’t pitching, so he could just focus on taking it all in – the setting, his teammate’s reactions, the atmosphere. He also has ideas for what Major League Baseball should do next.

“I think we should do something based around like the Negro League culture,” Stroman said Thursday. “I have a couple of ideas. But we’ll see where it goes. Definitely within the inner-city community, creating an atmosphere within an inner-city community that can be resemblant of the Negro Leagues.”

The concept lends itself to an annual event.

The inaugural Field of Dreams game last year, between the White Sox and Yankees, drew upon themes from the movie, which centered around the 1919 Black Sox scandal. The connection was looser this year, featuring the Reds – who won that 1919 World Series – and Cubs.

But cities across MLB’s east and central divisions – and beyond – were home to Negro League teams. Picture the Chicago American Giants taking the field again.

Sticking with the movie theme, Stroman also tossed around the idea of basing a marquee game off “Hardball.”

“I think there’s a lot of ways that can go with it, to be honest, but that’s that’s an angle I would like to see them go towards,” Stroman said. “So, I think it’s important to spread light to show the inner-city youth, slash, gain some excitement for them and give them role models to look up to, where they may not normally have that on the day to day.”

Stroman, who is African American, referenced the decline in the number of African American players in MLB since the mid-90s.

MLB used to hold an annual Civil Rights Game. But the tradition, which started in 2009, ended after 2015. The White Sox played the third annual Civil Rights game against the Reds at Great American Ballpark.

