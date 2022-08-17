Cubs activate Steven Brault, option Anderson Espinoza

The Cubs activated lefty Steven Brault from the COVID-19 related injured list on Wednesday, bolstering a young bullpen that lost its most veteran members at the trade deadline.

“He’s a guy that you feel like you can give multiple innings to,” manager David Ross said. “He’s a former starter, knows how to get lefties and righties out, does a really nice job of handling moments. He’s been in almost every situation as a starter, so there’s no situation you feel like you can’t bring him into.”

In a corresponding move, the Cubs optioned rookie Anderson Espinoza to Triple-A.

The Cubs sent out high-leverage relievers David Robertson, Mychal Givens, Chris Martin and Scott Effross at the trade deadline. Since then, the Cubs bullpen has still managed a 3.71 ERA, entering Wednesday, according to FanGraphs.

Rowan Wick, who was already in a back-end relief role, has become the de facto closer, recording saves in three straight outings last week. On Tuesday, pitching for the first time in five days, Wick ended a streak of 10 games without allowing a run, giving up a pair of homers in the eighth inning of the Cubs’ 7-5 extra-innings win.

Wick, Brault and Sean Newcomb are the only Cubs relievers who have at least 100 games of major-league experience.

“I think the main thing about those guys,” Ross said of his young bullpen, “just continue to give them exposure at this level. Let them go out, build on some of the minor-league things they’ve done, some of those guys have got some success in the big leagues, and getting back to some of that.

“When we’re talking about Newcomb or [Kervin] Castro, you’ve got some guys down there that have had success, know what it’s like to do it at this level and may hit a little bump in the road and reenergize themselves to get out there and perform. The experience is going to come every time they get out there. So, I think that’s the main thing, just to get to go out there and try to have success help us win ballgames.”

Girardi joins Marquee

Marquee Sports Network announced on Wednesday that former major-league manager and catcher Joe Girardi is joining the network as a game analyst. Girardi, a Peoria, IL native and Northwestern alumnus, spent seven seasons with the Cubs and won three World Series titles with the Yankees in his playing career. His 14-year managerial career included stints with the Marlins, Yankees and Phillies.

Girardi is scheduled to join Jon Sciambi and Jim Deshaies in the booth when the Cubs take on the Brewers at Wrigley Field this weekend. He’s also slated for the Cubs’ three-game series in Miami Sept. 19-21.

Miley progressing

Veteran lefty Wade Miley threw 75 pitches in his latest rehab start with Triple-A Iowa, allowing just two hits and one unearned run in five innings Tuesday.

“He’ll get on a plane today and hopefully meet us real soon,” Ross said, adding that he’ll wait to evaluate Miley’s recovery from the outing before determining next steps. “... We’ve got a lot of games coming up. I’m sure we’re gonna need some starting pitching.”

The Cubs are in the midst of a stretch of 20 games in 19 days. They’re scheduled to play a doubleheader against the Cardinals next Tuesday.