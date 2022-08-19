The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 19, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Franmil Reyes’ hustle looms large in win over Brewers

Reyes legged out his second triple in five games Friday against the Brewers. Reyes’ hustle enabled him to score on an infield hit by Ian Happ to cap a three-run first.

By  Mark Gonzales
   
SHARE Franmil Reyes’ hustle looms large in win over Brewers
Franmil Reyes celebrates after his RBI triple during the first inning Friday against the Brewers. Reyes extended his hitting streak to nine games.

Franmil Reyes celebrates after his RBI triple during the first inning Friday against the Brewers. Reyes extended his hitting streak to nine games.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Cubs manager David Ross hasn’t hesitated to pull players when he has sensed they’ve not hustled or made mental mistakes, as evidenced by his removal of Kyle Schwarber and Javy Baez from games in two previous seasons.

But as long as Franmil Reyes is a member of the Cubs, Ross may point to his lumbering designated hitter as an example of the importance of hustling.

The 6-5, 265-pound Reyes legged out his second triple in five games Friday against the Brewers. Reyes’ hustle enabled him to score on an infield hit by Ian Happ to cap a three-run first.

“It’s just taking advantage of what the game gives you,” Reyes said. “One more thing that shows people you have to hustle every time. If I didn’t get to third, I couldn’t score with the infield single that Ian had.”

Reyes extended his hitting streak to nine games to start his Cubs career, tied for fifth-longest in franchise history.

A warm, strong wind blew toward the outfield, but Reyes thought his drive to right-center was gone and started running harder once he saw right fielder Hunter Renfroe turn his back.

“I never think when I’m hitting I’m getting a triple,” Reyes said. “But every time I try to pull the ball in the gap, I try to be in scoring position. You guys will always see that from me. I’m not the fastest guy, but I’ll put pressure [on the defense].”

Nick’s knocks

Nick Madrigal’s ability to leg out an infield hit in the first showed that he’s close to being fully recovered from a right hamstring injury that sidelined him for nearly four months of the 2021 season.

“Doctors and therapists said it would take a good amount of time to feel completely 100%, and there’s a chance I may never feel 100%,” said Madrigal, who tied a career high with three hits and is batting .325 (13-for-40) since returning from the 10-day injured list because of a groin injury.

“But the last couple weeks I feel I’ve taken the next step as far as feeling normal again. It’s one of those things all year long it’s tight here and there. But especially this last week, I feel I’ve been able to run and not worry about it. It’s definitely encouraging to feel a little better.”

This and that

Ross will take a closer look at Keegan Thompson, who lasted 3 2/3 innings and has pitched 104⅓ innings, his highest total since throwing 129⅔ innings in the minors in 2018.

“I think he’s got some fatigue setting him with this season, and we’ll take a big picture look at that and make sure everything is on the up and up with him,” Ross said.

• Right-hander Kyle Hendricks, who hasn’t pitched since July 5 because of a right shoulder strain, is expected to travel to Arizona soon to embark on a throwing program, Ross said.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Christopher Morel atones for error with go-ahead two-run homer as Cubs beat Brewers
Arlene Gill, an assistant to 8 Cubs general managers, dead at 79
Adrian Sampson makes game-turning play in Cubs’ win against Orioles
Cubs’ Nick Madrigal ‘in a lot better place’ since returning from IL
Joe Girardi comes full circle as a Cubs analyst on Marquee Sports Network
P.J. Higgins lifts Cubs vs. Nationals, keeps doing ‘something special’ with limited at-bats
The Latest
Christopher Morel celebrates after his two-run homer in the sixth inning gave the Cubs an 8-7 lead.
Cubs
Christopher Morel atones for error with go-ahead two-run homer as Cubs beat Brewers
“I think he turns the page quickly,” manager David Ross said of Morel. “I think he wants to be great and perfect, like they all do. I think he’s got this kid-type energy when he plays, it’s on to the next thing.
By Mark Gonzales
 
White_Sox_Guardians_Baseball_6_.jpg
White Sox unravel vs. Indians, drop series opener
Triston McKenzie strikes out 14, Guardians score 4 in seventh in 5-2 win
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Chicago Police work the scene where multiple people were shot in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street in the Homan Square neighborhood, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
News
5 shot, 1 fatally, in Homan Square drive-by
The shooting happened about 6 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
New York Liberty v Chicago Sky - Game One
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Stefanie Dolson has Liberty on verge of playoff upset against former Sky teammates
In Game 1 of the best-of-three first-round series, Dolson hurt the Sky the way she used to help them win. She finished with 13 points and went 3-for-4 from behind the arc.
By Annie Costabile
 
AP22231132975098.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Facing elimination this early isn’t what Sky’s championship core re-signed for
The Sky are the No. 2 seed and have the deepest roster in the league. They shouldn’t be in this situation, given the sacrifices and upgrades they made last offseason. Yet here they are, a game away from it all ending.
By Annie Costabile
 