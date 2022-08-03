Cubs manager David Ross shares memories of Vin Scully: ‘A special man’

ST. LOUIS — Cubs managerDavid Rosshas a catalog of fond memories of Hall of Fame broadcasterVin Scully.

‘‘When you come up in the Dodger organization,’’ said Ross, who was drafted by the Dodgers and spent the first three years of his big-league career in Los Angeles, ‘‘he’s a staple there, has been around a long time.’’

In the wake of Scully’s death Tuesday at 94, Ross spent much of his media availability Wednesday reminiscing about the legendary broadcaster.

Ross recounted how, when he was taking out his Chihuahua to use the bathroom during his rookie season, it tried to bite Scully’s finger in the elevator. He brought up the in-depth and off-the-wall stories Scully could tell about Dodgers players.

‘‘To hear his voice say your name is really cool,’’ Ross said. ‘‘He was just that guy that you knew worked there, but he felt like a friend.’’

During Scully’s retirement tour in 2016, Ross and then-Cubs managerJoe Maddonpresented Scully with a No. 67 card from the scoreboard — for the number of years he had spent in the booth — and the Dodgers flag from Wrigley Field.

‘‘Just a special man who’s done a lot for our game,’’ Ross said. ‘‘He was a voice that everybody recognizes. He was a great ambassador for the Dodgers even afterward. And he’ll definitely be missed.’’

Castro recalled

Right-handed relieverKervin Castrohad trained with catcherWillson Contreras, who is also from Venezuela, in 2020. But when the Cubs claimed Castro off waivers Tuesday from the Giants, it was still unclear whether Contreras would be on the team after the trade deadline.

‘‘I know that he’s a great catcher, he’s a great player, great leader,’’ Castro said through an interpreter Wednesday. ‘‘So I’m just lucky that he was able to stay, and I’m excited to get to work with him.’’

Castro joined the Cubs in St. Louis. His arrival capped what he described as a ‘‘crazy’’ couple of days. He got back home after a long road trip and found out the Giants had designated him for assignment. The next morning, he learned he had been claimed by the Cubs.

‘‘I feel that I’m really lucky to be here with the Chicago Cubs,’’ Castro said. ‘‘I feel that the team has a lot of young pitchers, up-and-coming arms, guys that we can develop, grow together. We’re just trying to go out there, do a great job and do my best.’’

Castro made his major-league debut last September and claimed a spot on the Giants’ playoff roster with a spotless ERA in 10 outings. But he mostly has pitched in Triple-A this season, posting a 5.57 ERA.

