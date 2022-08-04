The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 4, 2022
Cubs to face Cardinals in 2023 London Series

MLB announced on Thursday that the NL Central rivals will play in London on June 24-25 2023.

By  Maddie Lee
   
The New York Yankees, left, and the Boston Red Sox lineup for the national anthem before a baseball game in London on June 30, 2019. The Cubs and Cardinals will play in the next London Series.

ST. LOUIS — Major League Baseball on Thursday announced that the Cubs and Cardinals will face off in the London Series next summer. The two-game set is scheduled for June 24-25.

The two teams were originally pegged to play in London in 2020, but MLB canceled the trip across the pond due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The MLB London Series between the Cubs and Cardinals has been in the works for years now, and we’re thrilled to finally be able to bring one of baseball’s biggest rivalries to fans abroad in 2023,” Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts said in a statement. “We hope that this series not only excites and entertains but brings more international sports fans to the game we all love.”

MLB and the players association plan to schedule up to 24 regular season games and 16 exhibition games overseas through 2026 as part of their World Tour.

