Monday, August 8, 2022
Here’s the cream throwback jersey the Cubs will wear in the ‘Field of Dreams’ game

The Cubs will wear cream-colored uniforms that harken back to the late 1920s.

By  John Silver
   
The Chicago White Sox played the New York Yankees, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in the inaugural “Field of Dreams” game in Dyersville, Iowa.

If they design it, you will buy.

MLB has unveiled the throwback uniforms for this season’s “Field of Dreams” game.

This year’s game between the Cubs and Reds will take place 7 p.m. Thursday in Dyersville, Iowa, at the site of the filming of the 1989 classic baseball movie “Field of Dreams.”

The game will be aired on Fox-32 and 670-AM.

Last year’s inaugural edition was a sepia-toned, nostalgic-inducing success with the White Sox defeating the Yankees, 9-8, on Aug. 12, 2021.

For this year’s game, Major League Baseball again unveiled jerseys for the game that have a look that evokes early 20th-century gear.

The Cubs, who will be designated the visiting team, will be combining looks from the late 1920s with hats from 1914.

Their jerseys will be cream-colored with a small cub holding a bat surrounded a red wishbone-style “C” and navy piping down the front. The navy cap will feature a small white cub holding a baseball bat.

The team wore similar jerseys as its home uniforms from 1927-29. The major difference was color — the home jerseys were white rather than cream.

The navy hat, made by New Era, displays the white cub-with-a-bat logo, which appeared in road uniforms during the 1914 season.

CUBS_STRATEGY_BOARD.jpg

These 1929 uniforms are similar to what the 2022 Cubs will wear in the “Field of Dreams” game The photo shows Cubs coaching staff in 1929 (from left) Joe Burk, manager Joe McCarthy and Grover Land.

The Reds will be in white jerseys with red stripes and the word “REDS” surrounded by a wishbone “C” over the left breast. They wore this look starting in 1914 and continued on and off through the ’20s. The hats will be white with red stripes, a thick red band surrounding the base of the cap and a red stylized “C.”

Authentic and replica jerseys and hats are now available for purchase at MLBshop.com.

