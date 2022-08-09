Cubs hoping Franmil Reyes can provide offensive ‘boost’ late in season

Andy Green referred to the day the Padres traded Franmil Reyes to Cleveland as “one of the toughest” the former manager had in San Diego.

So, when Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer and general manager Carter Hawkins walked into the weight room Monday to tell Green, now the Cubs’ bench coach, that they had claimed Reyes off waivers, Green admits he “might” have fist pumped.

“I’ve loved him since the day he showed up in camp with the Padres,” Green said. “... But there’s also that part of you that knows that means somebody you really like here isn’t going to be here.”

That somebody ended up being first baseman Frank Schwindel, who has been hitting .186 since returning from the 10-day IL in mid-July. The Cubs optioned Schwindel to Triple-A Iowa Monday night to make room on the active roster for Reyes.

“We all love Frank and think a lot of him,” Green said, “and know he’s got a chance to come right back here and be a big part of it ,and find his rhythm and feel again that he hasn’t seemed to find this year.”

Expect more of that kind of push and pull as the Cubs use the last couple months of the season to evaluate which players are in their plans for next year.

There are other examples in just the past week. The Cubs optioned infielder David Bote to Triple-A last week, after they acquired utility man Zach McKinstry at the trade deadline. And on Monday, Hoyer revealed plans to part ways with veteran outfielder Jason Heyward at the end of the season, adding that he doesn’t expect him to return from the IL (right knee inflammation) this year.

Out of playoff contention, the Cubs have the flexibility to see what a hitter like Reyes can do with a change of scenery and regular playing time. Last year, Schwindel was a perfect example of that plan working out for the club and the player.

“I’m looking forward to knowing a lot more about this great organization,” Reyes said “I know it has a great fan base. I want to give the best to the fans, and I always will appreciate the time and support with this team.”

Reyes has connections to the organization already. He and former Cub Pedro Strop, who Reyes said is coming to a game this week to see him, are both from the San Cristóbal province in the Dominican Republic. Reyes overlapped with teammates Anderson Espinoza and Rowan Wick in the Padres’ farm system.

Hawkins was an assistant general manager for Cleveland when the club acquired Reyes from the Padres. Green managed him in San Diego – “He’s like my father, I love him,” Reyes said. And Reyes worked with Cubs assistant hitting coach Johnny Washington in the minors and his first two seasons in the big-leagues.

“I became a home run hitter in my career since the minors because of Johnny Washington,” Reyes said. “I was just a regular guy that likes to hit a lot of line drives, and he was like, ‘Well, you’re not going to get to the big leagues if you’re not going to put the ball in the air.’’

Washington brushed off the compliment and gave all the credit back to Reyes.

“Fran was a great personality, great clubhouse guy, brings energy every day,” Washington said. “Very thankful to have him on this ballclub, and hopefully, he can give us a boost offensively here in the second half.”

Reyes, 27, has had two 30-plus home run seasons in his career. But when the Guardians designated him for assignment, he was hitting .213. His batting average against breaking balls is down this year (.162) compared to last (.219). And his strikeout rate has risen over the past three seasons, from 28.6 % in 2020 to 37.1% entering Tuesday.

“The power is real,” Washington said. “That’s a gift he has. And from his standpoint, our standpoint, it’s, how do we pull that out daily and become more consistent with that power?”

