Friday, September 16, 2022
Former Cubs star Kris Bryant optimistic about recovery from foot injury

Bryant, has played only 42 games in the first year of a seven-year, $182 million contract with the Rockies because of back stiffness and plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

By  Mark Gonzales
   
Pittsburgh Pirates v Colorado Rockies

It’s uncertain how soon Kris Bryant will rejoin the Rockies after a foot injury.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The encouraging news for former Cubs slugger Kris Bryant is that the platelet-rich plasma injection in his left foot three weeks ago allowed him to run Friday for the first time since being placed on the injured list Aug. 1.

“And it felt good, so we’re moving in that direction from here on out,” Bryant said Friday.

How soon Bryant, 30, will rejoin the Rockies is uncertain, adding another learning lesson to his mercurial career.

“[Former Cubs pitcher] John Lackey told me in 2019 that you’re not going to have a great year every year, you’re not going to be healthy every year, and that means you’ve played the game for a long time,” said Bryant, the 2015 National League Rookie of the Year and 2016 NL Most Valuable Player.

“I really took that to heart when we talked then. You realize that you’ve played the game for a while. Everything can’t be perfect every year. It sucks but it happens.”

Bryant, has played only 42 games in the first year of a seven-year, $182 million contract with the Rockies due to back stiffness and plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

There is no timetable for his return this season, but Bryant said the experiences during his 6 1/2 seasons with the Cubs have helped him navigate through his first year with the Rockies. If fully healed, he plans to train sooner than normal this winter in hopes of embarking on a fast start, as he did in spring training in 2015 with the Cubs.

“He’s got such a great track record,” said Rockies outfielder Connor Joe, who played with Bryant at the University of San Diego. “I know how frustrated he is and how much he wants to help this team and how much he wants to be on the field.”

Hoerner on hold

Shortstop Nico Hoerner was scheduled to meet with team doctors after undergoing an MRI Thursday to determine the extent of his right biceps tightness that has sidelined him since Monday. Christopher Morel, Hoerner’s primary replacement, made two exceptional plays Friday.

Rookie Heyden Wesneski will start Saturday in place of left shoulder Wade Miley, whose start has been pushed to Monday. X-rays on right fielder Seiya Suzuki’s left hand were negative, and he played the ninth as a defensive replacement. Catcher Willson Contreras (left ankle sprain) performed agility drills but will be sidelined for at least another week, Ross said. Pitcher Alec Mills underwent a lower-back discectomy Wednesday. Mills hasn’t pitched since July 2.

Another setback for Amaya

Miguel Amaya, the Cubs’ top catching prospect,is scheduled to travel to Chicago next week to be examined by a foot specialist, a source said. Amaya hurt his left ankle Sunday for Double-A Tennessee and likely won’t play in the Arizona Fall League.

Outfielder Brennen Davis, first baseman Matt Mervis and pitchers Bailey Horn, Zac Leigh, Riley Martin and Sheldon Reed and Mesa coach Eric Patterson will represent the Cubs for Mesa in the AFL.

