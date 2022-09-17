The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 17, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Hayden Wesneski sparkles in start, but Cubs fall to Rockies in ninth

Wenseski’s seven innings of three-hit ball stood out Saturday in a 3-1 loss to the Rockies that snapped a four-game losing streak. He retired 16 consecutive batters at one point.

By  Mark Gonzales
   
SHARE Hayden Wesneski sparkles in start, but Cubs fall to Rockies in ninth
Colorado Rockies v Chicago Cubs

Manager David ross call Hayden Wesneski’s outing “beautiful” and marveled over his sharpness and ability to pitch effectively with his slider.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Hayden Wesneski’s preparation and sharpness validated his determination to earn a spot on the Cubs’ 2023 opening day roster.

And that’s exactly what manager David Ross has been looking for down the stretch with an influx of young but inexperienced players.

Wenseski’s seven innings of three-hit ball stood out Saturday in a 3-1 loss to the Rockies that snapped a four-game losing streak.

Since being promoted Sept. 6 from Triple-A Iowa, Wesneski has walked two while striking out 18 in 15 2/3 innings. More impressive was the manner in which Wesneski rebounded from his previous outing, in which he was tagged for three runs on four hits (including two home runs) in 3 2/3 innings in a Sept. 11 loss to the Giants.

“A beautiful outing,” said Ross, marveling over Wesneski’s sharpness and his ability to pitch effectively with his slider.

Wesneski, 24, retired 16 consecutive batters at one point and was so locked in that “I didn’t know what inning it was.”

Before the game, Ross tempered the excitement over the minor successes of the young players.

“There’s expectations I still have that we’re not meeting as a team yet,” Ross said. “I don’t want to lose sight of that. I want to continue it to be a privilege to get up here and play in the major leagues, and that’s something that’s hard to do in our organization.”

A blooper by Yonathan Daza near the right field foul line bounced over rookie Nelson Velazquez for a double in the first.

In the seventh, second baseman Zach McKinstry bobbled a grounder before skipping a throw past catcher P.J. Higgins that allowed C.J. Cron to score.

And the sequence became harrowing when shortstop Christopher Morel fired a throw that sailed past first base in an attempt to nail Elias Diaz, who retreated after momentarily tried to advance to second on McKinstry’s errant throw.

If the Cubs intend to dip into the free-agent market with ferocity, the two years of scholarships granted to players because of need and not merit could finally end.

For now, Ross is trying to teach and win, as evidenced by his late-game moves for defensive purposes.

“There are changes that happens, moves that are made and injuries that pop up,” Ross said. “In one way, all these things are great experiences for me. In another way, we got a long way to go.”

Despite a lack of quality sleep, Wesneski was alert in his pregame planning session.

“He had an idea of what he wanted to do, which is huge,” catcher P.J. Higgins said. “Especially from a younger guy. A lot of times they want to be told what to do.”

Wesneski, acquired from the Yankees Aug. 1 for reliever Scott Effross,might not receive another start this season, pending the health of left-hander Justin Steele (low back strain) and Keegan Thompson (low back tightness). But he will pitch in some form before the season ends.

“My stuff is good, and I know that,” Wesneski said. “If I keep throwing strikes with my stuff, I have a chance even when I’m not sharp with my stuff.”

Reliever Adbert Alzolay, making his first appearance since returning from a right lat strain, allowed a tie-breaking triple to Charlie Blackmon and RBI single to Diaz in the ninth.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner’s return from injury uncertain
Baseball quiz: Royale edition
Cubs’ Adbert Alzolay expected to be activated this weekend after long time away
Former Cubs star Kris Bryant optimistic about recovery from foot injury
Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks: Return to contention could ‘happen a lot quicker’ than expected
Cubs call up Jared Young, put Rafael Ortega on 60-day IL
The Latest
California v Notre Dame
College Sports
Drew Pyne throws for 2 TDs as Notre Dame beats Cal for Marcus Freeman’s first win
The Irish outscored Cal 10-0 in the fourth quarter to avoid becoming just the third Notre Dame squad to start a season 0-3.
By Tom Coyne | Associated Press
 
Cary-Grove’s Jack Rocen (34) knocks the ball just enough to prevent McHenry’s Jacob Zarek (1) from making the catch.
High School Football
Rebuilding Cary-Grove shuts out McHenry
Cary-Grove’s offense didn’t resemble last season’s well-oiled machine, but the defense stepped up and led the way to an 18-0 win against visiting McHenry on Saturday.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner’s return from injury uncertain
Nico Hoerner’s mild strain of his right biceps will sideline him for at least a couple more days. “It’s a little worse off than we thought,” manager David Ross said.
By Mark Gonzales
 
Actor Henry Silva has died at the age of 95. Silva’s son Scott Silva told Variety that he died Wednesday of natural causes at the Motion Picture and Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California.
Movies and TV
Henry Silva, starred in ‘Ocean’s 11,’ ‘Manchurian Candidate’ dies at 95
Silva was also seen on such television series as “Wagon Train” and “The F.B.I.” and in such film as Warren Beatty’s “Dick Tracy,” Jerry Lewis’ “Cinderfella” and “Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai.”
By Associated Press
 
Big Guys Sausage Stand owner Brendan O’Connor, right, and line cook Jose Franco, in grey, prepare orders while customers wait for their orders at Big Guys Sausage Stand in Berwyn, Ill., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The shop, which opened in 2012, is set to close its counter service “indefinitely” on September 24 and will focus on providing catering services, according to their Facebook page.
Food and Restaurants
Beloved Big Guys Sausage Stand closing counter service due to pressures from pandemic and beyond
Big Guys Sausage Stand will close its doors later this month as COVID-19, inflation and corporate greed put the pinch on restaurateurs nationwide.
By Zack Miller
 