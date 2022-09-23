Cubs shorthanded and inexperienced but ‘competing’ as season comes to a close

PITTSBURGH – The Cubs started a rookie on the mound, Javier Assad, against the Pirates on Friday. Behind him at second base was Esteban Quiroz, who debuted last week. Opposite Quiroz, at shortstop, played Zach McKinstry, who has seized an everyday role with the Cubs after being stuck on the Dodgers’ bench for much of the first half of the season.

The list goes on. Jared Young, who served as the designated hitter, also debuted a week ago. Rookies Christopher Morel and Nelson Velázquez entered the game in later innings, and Erich Uelmen came in to close the game.

That level of inexperience has been common in Cubs lineups in recent weeks. The absence of more established players has opened up opportunities all over the field. Still, the Cubs swept the Mets last week and won a three-game series against the Marlins. They also lost a series to the Rockies.

With a 6-5 win against the Pirates on Friday, the Cubs went up 2-0 in the four-game series.

“I would love to be finishing this year with myself and Seiya [Suzuki] and Willson and Rafi [Rafael Ortega] out there,” said Hoerner, who has been sidelined almost two weeks due to strained triceps. “You want to see the full version of the team out there competing and finishing the year like that, but it’s just not the case of what’s happening. I think the guys that are out there are doing a really nice job competing.”

Contreras (sprained left ankle) has been on the injured list since early September. Right fielder Seiya Suzuki has been in Japan awaiting the birth of his first child, placed on the paternity list on Sept. 17. Ortega is out for the rest of the season with a broken finger.

Less than two weeks remain in the regular season, but the Cubs have not yet ruled out Contreras and Hoerner returning from injury. In the meantime, the Cubs are getting a look at a large swath of players and evaluating which ones will be part of their plans for that “next great Cubs team.”

In turn, players are getting their first taste of the big-leagues. Quiroz, for example, played for a decade in the Mexican League and the minor leagues before his call-up last week. He’s made an impact both at bat and in the field every time he’s been in the starting lineup.

On Friday, not only did he add another diving play to his defensive highlight reel, but he drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning with a line-drive single.

Assad has stuck in the rotation for much of the month. He had a 2.53 ERA through his first five outings but allowed four runs in each of his last two starts – one was unearned against the Pirates. He said he’s working through some mechanical issues in his lower half but felt an improvement Friday, compared to his last start.

“I think that I’ve done a great job,” Assad said looking over his season as a whole. “I’ve left a pretty good impression. I’ve worked hard. … I’ve made certain adjustments, certain tweaks throughout the year. And I’m here.”

In the ninth inning, Uelmen worked out of a bases-loaded jam to record the first save of his career.

Including this road trip, to Miami and Pittsburgh, the Cubs only face one team with a record over .500 in their final five series – ending with a home-and-home against the Reds– of the season. So, how are the Cubs making sure they keep their foot on the gas?

“It’s about the daily process with the work and how we come in and the expectations of how we play, running balls out, hitting the cut-off man,” Ross said. “Just the attention to the details and not letting that go anywhere.”

