Cubs’ Wade Miley leaves start vs. Pirates with tight left oblique

PITTSBURGH — Cubs pitcher Wade Miley pointed to his left side as he walked off the field, in the fifth inning of a game against the Pirates on Saturday. The team later announce he has exited with a tight left oblique.

With no outs and a runner on first, Pirates outfielder Greg Allen laid down a bunt to the first-base side. Miley charged, scooped up the ball and fired to second base. His throw sailed wide and into center field.

It was almost immediately clear that something was wrong. Head athletic trainer PJ Mainville went to check on Miley, and the veteran southpaw exited the game.

Miley’s season has been plagued by arm injuries. Saturday marked his eighth start this season and fourth since returning from the 60-day injured list (strained right shoulder) on Sept. 6.

