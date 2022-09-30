Adrian Sampson keeps himself in 2023 mix with strong outing in win over Reds

Manager David Ross vows the Cubs aren’t in a developmental process despite a second consecutive midseason selloff.

“Right now, we’re trying to win baseball games,” Ross said before Adrian Sampson pitched seven innings of three-hit ball to thump the Reds 6-1 for their fifth consecutive victory.

“Once the game starts, development goes out the window if guys are healthy.”

Despite not possessing the billing of a prospect, Sampson, who turns 31 Oct. 7, has pitched himself into the mix for 2023. Sampson has allowed two runs or fewer in seven consecutive starts and has pitched at least six innings in five consecutive starts — the longest stretch by a Cub since Yu Darvish (seven) July 31-Sept. 4, 2020.

“Sampson has definitely put himself in a position to be able to help us next year, and I think he knows that,” Ross said. “He pitches like that.”

After weaving through the Mariners and Pirates organizations and pitching in Korea in 2020, Sampson appreciates any role in 2023.

On a competitive, winning team you have to be able to sacrifice whatever for the team,” Sampson said. ”Whatever that role they want to put me in, whether it’s long relief or spot start or be in the rotation, I’m up for whatever.

“It’s important for a winning team, and we’re close to that.”

To Ross’ credit, the Cubs improved to 36-29 since the All-Star break. But fans who have endured their second rebuild in a decade will want title-winning results soon, and Ross has subtly tested selected candidates who could fit comfortably in his circle of trust.

Left-hander Brandon Hughes and Manuel Rodriguez are the latest examples. Hughes, a 16th round selection in the 2017 draft who converted from the outfield to the mound in 2019, pitched more frequently in late-inning situations and has been employed on consecutive days 14 times.

Hughes passed his latest test Wednesday when he struck out Matt Vierling and Kyle Schwarber to end the eighth inning, and whiffed formidable Bryce Harper for the first out of the ninth inning to help preserve a 4-2 victory against the playoff-contending Phillies.

“He’s probably our most trusted guy down there,” Ross said of Hughes, who has a 2.35 ERA in his last 39 appearances.

Hughes, 26, who possesses a sharp slider, has relished pitching in key moments without a day of rest, such as his 1 1/3-inning performance Sept. 13 in a win over the National League East title contending Mets.

“It’s more like a mental thing, getting to make the body feel as good as it can the next day,” Hughes said. “They’ve been good about giving me a day off after the back-to-back outings.”

Gone are the days when Ross would be relegated to using projects like Dillon Maples in low-leverage situations.

“At the end of the day, you got to produce,” Ross said.

After missing nearly five months because of a right elbow strain, Rodriguez, 26, has been used more steadily, and he earned saves Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rodriguez has limited opponents to a .154 batting average (4-for-26) in September, and opponents’ exit velocity is 80.2 mph, according to Fangraphs.

If Rodriguez can increase his 14.3 percent strikeout rate and fare better against left-handed hitters (who sport a career .311 batting average in 45 at-bats), he could earn a permanent role late in games.

