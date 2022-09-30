The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 30, 2022
Drew Smyly’s start Saturday is boon for his wallet

By making his 22nd start Saturday, Smyly will increase his incentives package to $1.05 million, in addition to his $4.25 million base salary.

By  Mark Gonzales
   
San Francisco Giants v Chicago Cubs

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Recent shoulder fatigue cost Drew Smyly two starts and an additional $250,000 in incentives, but the Cubs left-hander remains grateful to have the opportunity to pitch Saturday in his last start of 2023.

“I hate the timing,” Smyly said earlier this week of his recent ailment. “But it doesn’t take away from my year. It’s been a pretty good year. I’d like to throw more innings and make more starts, but I’m still pretty happy with the quality of work I did.”

Smyly, 33, allowed two runs or fewer in seven of his last eight starts before experiencing discomfort shortly after his last start Sept. 14. By making his 22nd start Saturday, Smyly will increase his incentives package to $1.05 million, in addition to his $4.25 million base salary.

The break enabled Smyly to return fully healthy and eliminate the risk of injury while allowing the Cubs to look at younger and inexperienced candidates. The Cubs and Smyly have a $10 million mutual option for 2023.

“The team has been super supportive and understanding,” said Smyly, who missed six weeks with an oblique strain.

Reyes to return?

Despite a .231 average with 49 strikeouts in 156 at-bats, designated hitter Franmil Reyes appears destined to return in 2023.

“There are things he’s learned about this year going into the offseason that will help prepare for next season,” Ross said.

Reyes snapped an 0-for-13 slump with an RBI double. The Cubs hope Reyes, 27, can regain the stroke that produced 30 home runs and 85 RBI with the Guardians in 2021.

This and that

The Cubs finished September with a 15-11 record, their first winning month since posting a 19-8 record in May 2021.

Nico Hoerner’s two-run double plated the first runs in a three-run second inning. In his last 11 games, Hoerner has batted .325 (13-for-40) with six extra-base hits.

Christopher Morel’s last six hits have gone for extra bases (three doubles, three homers).

Outfielder Michael Hermosillo cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Iowa.

