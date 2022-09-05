The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 5, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs’ Nico Hoerner continues quiet ascent as final month of rebuilding season winds down

Someday, the faces of the Cubs-Cardinals rivalry could belong to former Stanford double-play partners Hoerner and Tommy Edman.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE Cubs’ Nico Hoerner continues quiet ascent as final month of rebuilding season winds down
Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner is greeted at the plate after homering on Opening Day of the 2022 season.

Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

ST. LOUIS — Cubs manager David Ross remembers the final regular-season home game of his career for a lot of reasons. The cheers just for him from the Wrigley Field crowd. The buzz of ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” being in town. And it was 2016, of all wonderful times, when everything had a special edge to it.

But there was something else: a gesture by his Cardinals catching counterpart, Yadier Molina, before a Ross at-bat that gave fans time and space for a long, hearty standing ovation. Molina — a superstar, and certainly a more talented, accomplished player than Ross — dawdled subtly but purposefully as the cheers rose and Ross soaked in the love.

“It meant a lot to me,” Ross said, “and I’ve thanked him for that I think a gazillion times. It was really important to me how he handled that for me, and I’ll always respect him for that.”

Another nice moment came Sunday after Albert Pujols’ stirring 695th home run helped the Cardinals complete a series sweep with a 2-0 victory. As the Cardinals gathered near the mound for handshakes, Willson Contreras — who didn’t play in the series because of a troublesome ankle — hung over the dugout rail and waved and shouted until an opposing player finally saw him, tugged on Pujols sleeve and pointed Contreras’ way. The three-time All-Star doffed his cap to the Hall of Fame-bound legend, who doffed his own cap and in return.

With the Cubs rebuilding and Pujols and Molina about to retire — and Contreras himself getting ready to be a free agent — the I-55 rivalry certainly is entering a new phase. The Cardinals never really go out of win-now mode, and the Cubs might be chasing them for as long as elite stars Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arnado are still crushing it at the infield corners.

But someday, the faces of his rivalry could belong to former Stanford teammates Nico Hoerner and Tommy Edman. They lined up with Edman at short and Hoerner — two years younger — at second, with Hoerner moving over to his natural position after Edman moved on. Both were drafted by their current teams. Both reached the majors in 2019. Both have taken over at short. Both are becoming hitters to be reckoned with and serious-minded leaders with maturity beyond their years.

Chicago Cubs v St. Louis Cardinals

Tommy Edman after homering against the Cubs.

Photo by Scott Kane/Getty Images

Edman made a living against the Cubs this season, collecting 25 hits in all and homering twice during the last series. Hoerner’s hot bat went cold at Busch Stadium — he was hitless in three games — but not even an awful September would take away from what the 25-year-old has established in 2022. The defense is there. The power is coming along. Hoerner as a cornerstone piece looks like a real thing.

“There’s no linear way to really go through this game,” he said. “There’s not many careers that go like that, where it’s just storybook, one thing to the next and you just consistently produce better and better and stay healthy.

“But I’m proud of where I’m at, and I think by just continuing to improve year by year — not knowing exactly what that looks like — but also trusting that process, I have a lot more to give in this game.”

Ross met Hoerner in a Wrigley suite in 2018, soon after Hoerner was drafted, and was struck by how much a college kid came off in conversation like a veteran big-leaguer. Infielder Patrick Wisdom calls Hoerner an “old soul” and an “assassin.”

“He’s quiet in the box and then — bam! — it explodes,” Wisdom said. “I love watching him play. I love having him out there. He’s smart, he’s prepared, he wants it, he’s a solid individual and he’s one of our best players.”

ON DECK: REDS AT CUBS

Tuesday: Justin Dunn (1-2, 4.63 ERA) vs. Wade Miley (1-0, 2.84 ERA), 6:40 p.m., Marquee, 670-AM.

Wednesday: Mike Minor (3-10, 5.98) vs. Javier Assad (0-0, 0.90), 6:40 p.m., Marquee, 670-AM.

Thursday: Luis Cessa (3-2, 5.18) vs. Adrian Sampson (1-5, 3.95), 1:20 p.m., YouTube, 670-AM.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
In final at-bat vs. Cubs, Albert Pujols crushes 695th homer; Cardinals sweep with 2-0 win
Cubs’ Wade Miley to start Tuesday against Reds, his first outing in nearly three months
Skipper David Ross: If Willson Contreras stays with Cubs, ‘We’re all going to be happy’
Cubs lose 8-4 to Cardinals, leaving one final game against Albert Pujols on Sunday
‘Same page’: Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki, interpreter Toy Matsushita face rookie major-league seasons together
After a pretty good August, rebuilding Cubs might as well have a September to sing about
The Latest
A photo of Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson waving to another player after a 2021 game at Soldier Field.
Bears
Bears’ Jaylon Johnson is ‘already one of the top corners,’ but looking for more
Johnson believes there aren’t many cornerbacks in the NFL better than him when it comes to shutting down an opponent, but he needs to pile up interceptions to strengthen his case as one of the elite at his position.
By Jason Lieser
 
This image provided by Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation Press Service shows actor and producer Sean Penn visiting positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the frontline with Russia-backed separatists in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Nov. 18, 2021.
Nation/World
Russia sanctions 25 more Americans, including Sean Penn, Ben Stiller
Penn and Stiller have been outspoken critics of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
By Associated Press
 
Chicago police work the scene where two people were shot, including a 63-year-old woman and a man in his 20s in the 1600 block of South Lawndale Avenue in the Lawndale neighborhood, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
News
8 killed, 42 wounded — including 13-year-old boy — in shootings in Chicago since Friday
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Roman Villarreal stands among his art now on display at Intuit. Born in 1950, the self-taught sculptor and painter has been practicing full-time since the steel mills closed in the ’70s. “Since I was a little kid, my mother said I was a shaper,” Villarreal said of his path to becoming an artist.
La Voz Chicago
Román Villarreal tiene primera exhibición retrospectiva que habla de la vida en South Chicago
El trabajo del pintor y escultor autodidacta Roman Villarreal se exhibe en Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art hasta enero.
By Michael Loria
 
Daisy Murillo, 20, of North Riverside, receives a Moderna vaccine booster shot against COVID-19 on Jan. 18 at Cook County’s Forest Park Community Vaccination Site at 7630 Roosevelt Rd. in Forest Park.
La Voz Chicago
Las nuevas vacunas de refuerzo estarán disponibles después de Labor Day
La FDA ha autorizado el nuevo refuerzo y se espera que casi 2 millones de residentes sean elegibles.
By Courtney Kueppers | WBEZ
 