The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs put Justin Steele on IL, call up Hayden Wesneski from Triple-A

The Cubs acquired Wesneski from the Yankees before the trade deadline for reliever Scott Effross.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs put Justin Steele on IL, call up Hayden Wesneski from Triple-A
The Cubs put Justin Steele on the 15-day IL with low back tightness.

The Cubs put Justin Steele on the 15-day IL with low back tightness. File photo.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

The Cubs put lefty Justin Steele on the 15-day injured list with a low back strain and called up right-hander Hayden Wesneski, who is eyeing his major-league debut.

Steele was originally scheduled to start Tuesday, to open a three-game series against the Reds. Instead, veteran lefty Wade Miley is set to return from the 60-day IL (left shoulder strain) to start against his former team.

Steele left his last start, on Aug. 26 at Milwaukee, with low back tightness. He then was placed on the restricted list for the Cubs’ series in Toronto due to Canada’s COVID-10 vaccine requirements for entry. He remained in Chicago receiving treatment and preparing for his next start. The IL move is retroactive to Friday.

Wesneski, who the Cubs acquired from the Yankees for reliever Scott Effross on the eve of this year’s trade deadline, has traditionally been a starter. But in his last outing with Triple-A Iowa, he threw five scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs’ Nico Hoerner continues quiet ascent as final month of rebuilding season winds down
In final at-bat vs. Cubs, Albert Pujols crushes 695th homer; Cardinals sweep with 2-0 win
Cubs’ Wade Miley to start Tuesday against Reds, his first outing in nearly three months
Skipper David Ross: If Willson Contreras stays with Cubs, ‘We’re all going to be happy’
Cubs lose 8-4 to Cardinals, leaving one final game against Albert Pujols on Sunday
‘Same page’: Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki, interpreter Toy Matsushita face rookie major-league seasons together
The Latest
Chicago police work the scene where two people were shot, including a 63-year-old woman and a man in his 20s in the 1600 block of South Lawndale Avenue in the Lawndale neighborhood, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Crime
Labor Day weekend gun violence in Chicago: 10 killed, 46 wounded, including 13-year-old boy
The fatal attacks included a shooting early Sunday outside a bar in the Loop, and a man who was found with a gunshot wound in Old Town on the Near North Side.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields was injured three times last season, including bruised ribs against the Ravens in Week 11. He missed the next two games.
Bears
1st-and-10: Keeping Justin Fields healthy is Job 1 for Bears in 2022
Matt Eberflus’ approach is to practice hard, play hard and develop mental and physical toughness. Doing that and avoiding major injuries — starting with Fields, but throughout the roster — might be his biggest challenge.
By Mark Potash
 
Tampa Tarpons manager Rachel Balkovec, center, exchanges fist bumps with her players.
MLB
MLBPA asks baseball management to accept union for minor leaguers
The MLBPA, which reached its first collective bargaining agreement for major leaguers in 1968, launched the minor league unionization drive on Aug. 28.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
 
A teen girl was hospitalized in critical condition after she was struck by lightning Aug. 3, 2022, in Garfield Park.
Crime
Homicide probe underway after 2-month-old found dead at Monee truck stop
Officers responded to a call about an infant who wasn’t breathing.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A vaccination in Mississippi.
Coronavirus
Two new COVID-19 vaccines available in Chicago starting this week
The city already has been allocated about 150,000 doses of the updated vaccines, and more than 130 pharmacy locations in Chicago are expected to receive doses this week.
By Fran Spielman
 