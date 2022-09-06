Cubs put Justin Steele on IL, call up Hayden Wesneski from Triple-A

The Cubs put lefty Justin Steele on the 15-day injured list with a low back strain and called up right-hander Hayden Wesneski, who is eyeing his major-league debut.

Steele was originally scheduled to start Tuesday, to open a three-game series against the Reds. Instead, veteran lefty Wade Miley is set to return from the 60-day IL (left shoulder strain) to start against his former team.

Steele left his last start, on Aug. 26 at Milwaukee, with low back tightness. He then was placed on the restricted list for the Cubs’ series in Toronto due to Canada’s COVID-10 vaccine requirements for entry. He remained in Chicago receiving treatment and preparing for his next start. The IL move is retroactive to Friday.

Wesneski, who the Cubs acquired from the Yankees for reliever Scott Effross on the eve of this year’s trade deadline, has traditionally been a starter. But in his last outing with Triple-A Iowa, he threw five scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

