The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 8, 2022
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs bullpen squanders comeback in 4-3 loss to Reds

The Cubs held the Reds scoreless until the seventh inning.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs bullpen squanders comeback in 4-3 loss to Reds
1417827054.JPG

Getty

The Cubs held the Reds scoreless through six innings, and they still lost 4-3 Thursday.

Cubs reliever Rowan Wick entered the eighth inning with two outs and runners on first and third. He immediately worked ahead in the count against Jake Fraley with two quick strikes. But four of the next five pitches he threw were out of the zone, and Fraley fouled off the one over the plate. Wick walked Fraley to load the bases.

Then, Wick walked Spencer Steer in five pitches, pushing the tying run across the plate.

Wick went on a month-long streak of 11 scoreless outings from mid-July to mid-August. But since Aug. 16, he’s allowed seven earned runs in 7 ⅔ innings.

In the bottom half of the eighth inning, Seiya Suzuki delivered the go-ahead run, lining a homer into the first row of the left-field bleachers to give the Cubs a 3-2 lead in the eighth inning. He’s been on a hot streak. Entering Thursday, Suzuki was hitting .343 with a .929 OPS in his last 19 games.

His heroics, however, didn’t give the Cubs the lead for long. Reliever Mark Leiter Jr. took the mound in the ninth inning. He issued a leadoff walk to Senzel, a game-tying RBI triple to Alejo Lopez and a go-ahead RBI single to Jonathan India.

Hoerner gets offense started

The Cubs had yet to record a hit against Reds starter Luis Cesa when Nico Hoerner led off the fifth inning. He hit a line drive to the center-field wall, just glancing off the end of Friedl’s glove.

Hoerner flew around the bases, sliding head first into third base with his tongue out. PJ Higgins, the Cubs’ next batter, drove Hoerner in with a sacrifice fly to center.

Hoerner also hit a double seventh inning, going 2-for-4 on the day.

Injury update

The Cubs announced the results of Willson Contreras’ MRI Wednesday were consistent with his sprained ankle diagnosis.

“We wanted to make sure we’re not doing anything that was going to cause any further harm and making sure there’s no real problem in there,” manager David Ross said. “So, all good news. He was excited. We were excited. Making sure he’s healthy and just getting all the way back where the ankle feels strong enough that he can go out and compete without thinking about it.”

Contreras, who the Cubs put on the 10-day IL this week, will continue to rest his ankle, but he was already moving around more freely Thursday than he was a week ago. He played catch with lefty Justin Steele (low back strain) before the game.

Cubs right-hander Keegan Thompson is scheduled to throw a bullpen on Friday.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs faced with ‘difficult’ roster, pitching decisions in final month
Cubs’ 15 MLB debuts this year match last year’s total
Cubs put Willson Contreras on 10-day IL, activate Michael Hermosillo
Hayden Wesneski makes standout MLB debut; Cubs put Justin Steele on IL
Cubs’ Nico Hoerner continues quiet ascent as final month of rebuilding season winds down
In final at-bat vs. Cubs, Albert Pujols crushes 695th homer; Cardinals sweep with 2-0 win
The Latest
An artist’s rendering of a proposed casino that would be located near Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street.
City Hall
Lightfoot creates Casino Advisory Council
Weeks after Bally’s filed its application with the Illinois Gaming Board, Lightfoot created the panel, which has four “neighborhood representatives” and 15 “issue experts.” She wants it to be a “channel for community input.”
By Fran Spielman
 
The United Center, which was the main convention venue in 1996 when Chicago last hosted a Democratic National Convention — will join the city’s pitch to host the 2024 convention.
Columnists
Lightfoot, Duckworth: At DNC Friday meeting pitching Chicago to host 2024 Democratic convention
The DNC will decide at a later date which city — Chicago, New York, Houston or Atlanta — wins the convention.
By Lynn Sweet
 
White Sox manager Tony La Russa reportedly hopes to return to the team next week.
White Sox
White Sox manager Tony La Russa hopes to return next week: report
La Russa hopes to attend ceremony honoring Dave Stewart on Sunday in Oakland.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Notre Dame’s Vincenzo Ricciardi (9) runs the ball against St. Patrick.
High School Football
Week 3’s top high school football games
Breaking down the week’s best games.
By Mike Clark
 
San Francisco 49ers v Chicago Bears
Bears
Deebo Samuel, Trey Lance will challenge Bears’ defense
Samuel versatility as a receiver and runner are difficult to stop — he had six catches for 171 yards vs. the Bears last season. Lance is a virtual unknown — the No. 3 overall pick in 2021 started just two games last season — but like Samuel, he is versatile and talented.
By Mark Potash
 