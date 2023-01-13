The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 13, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs’ Ian Happ in arbitration-process limbo as extension questions loom

When asked about potential extensions for Happ and Nico Hoerner, Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said the club has “started the process.”

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs’ Ian Happ in arbitration-process limbo as extension questions loom
Cubs left fielder Ian Happ is in his third year of arbitration eligibility and coming off an All-Star season. File photo.

Cubs left fielder Ian Happ is in his third year of arbitration eligibility and coming off an All-Star season. File photo.

Getty

The applause battled with the loudspeakers in the Sheraton Grand Chicago’s ballroom, drowning out pieces of host Cole Wright’s player introductions. But left fielder Ian Happ heard two words loud and clear: “All-Star” and “Gold Glover.”

“I listened to a few guys who were pretty good get announced like that when I was first coming up,” Happ said after the Cubs Convention opening ceremonies.

All the while, a back-and-forth between Happ’s representatives and the Cubs was playing out behind the scenes. Friday afternoon marked the deadline for arbitration eligible players and their teams to exchange salary figures for next season. But even when Happ left the stage Friday evening, it was unclear whether the parties would settle or head for arbitration, with the sides taking advantage of a soft deadline or dead period of sorts. 

“This is the process,” Happ said Friday evening. “It’s not perfect, but it’s the process. It’s our [collectively] bargained right. And it’s pretty interesting to see how it goes.”

Happ, now in his third and final year of arbitration, has already beaten the Cubs in arbitration once before. In 2021, Happ’s first year of arbitration eligibility, he won his hearing to the tune of $4.1 million. Now, he’s coming off an All-Star and Gold Glove year. 

On Friday, the Cubs avoided arbitration with three other players. They settled with Nico Hoerner on a $2,525,000 salary for next season, infielder Nick Madrigal at $1,225,000 and Codi Heuer at $785,000, sources confirmed.

The next question is, how many of those players can land extensions in the coming months? 

“Historically, we’ve always tried to get extensions for players,” Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts said in a conversation with the Sun-Times on Friday. “It hasn’t always worked out for us. We know at times, it’s a pretty good strategy.” 

Happ, in his final year of club control, and Hoerner, who was arbitration-eligible for the first time this year, are the obvious extension candidates.

“We have interest in both guys and keeping them long term,” Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Friday. “We’ve started the process. We’ve had dialogue with the agents — and wherever that is in the process, I would never reveal, or what the offers are — but certainly, there’s a real desire.”

The mass exodus at the 2021 trade deadline can be traced back to the Cubs’ failure to extend their last core. Talks with Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javy Báez fizzled, and they all entered their final year of club control with uncertainty looming. 

With those trades, the Cubs dove into the deep end of a rebuild, snapping shut their last championship window less than five years after winning the World Series. 

“We extended [Kyle] Hendricks, but everybody wanted to go ahead and test the waters in the free agent market,” Ricketts said. “That’s their right as a player. I give them credit for betting on themselves.

“Extensions work for the team a lot of times. They worked for the player a lot of times. If there’s one that makes sense, I’m sure Jed will do it.”

There are several steps the Cubs can take to lengthen their next window – continuing to strengthen the farm system, promoting development at the major-league level, anticipating roster holes. Extending homegrown players is one they can take this winter.

“Don’t hold me to this, but I don’t really love negotiating in spring training,” Hoyer said during GM meetings in November. “The more I do it, the more I think it causes real tension. Guys want to start the season. I’ve watched many deals fall apart in spring training. I just don’t think it’s a great way to start the season.”

Example A: Before the 2021 season, an exasperated Rizzo addressed stalled negotiations in a Zoom news conference, hardening his Opening Day deadline. 

Now, Hoyer says he’d prefer to start extension talks earlier, avoiding opening and closing them over the span of a six-week spring training. Happ said that would be his preference too.

“There’s so much uncertainty in this game,” he said. “And and when you can get certainty at some point in your career, not that many people get to achieve that. It’s a pretty special thing.”

Securing a long-term commitment with Hoerner early, before he claims his fist Gold Glove or All-Star selection, could be financially advantageous for the team. But any negotiations with Happ have a more definite deadline, as he approaches free agency.

“I’ve loved almost every second of playing here and being a part of it,” Happ said. “And Wrigley’s special, the city is special, the fan base is special, all those things. It’s the only thing that I know. And on the other side of that, there’s 29 other teams that are competing and doing a great job. And you earn the right to be a free agent, that’s a special thing, too.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs Convention: Shawon Dunston, Mark Grace announced as 2023 Cubs Hall of Fame inductees
Out with the old Cubs; in with Dansby Swanson, Cody Bellinger and all the new
So you want to own a professional sports franchise. You sure about that?
How Marquee Sports Network will cover its first Cubs Convention
‘It’s go time’: Cubs’ David Ross gearing up after offseason of fun, family and free agents
Cubs add lefty depth, sign Ryan Borucki to minor-league deal with spring-training invite
The Latest
Zach LaVine
Bulls
Bulls lose third consecutive game, this one to Thunder
With DeMar DeRozan missing another game with a strained quadriceps, the Zach LaVine-led Bulls once again failed to deliver, losing 124-110 on Friday at the United Center.
By Joe Cowley
 
Tom Ricketts, Chairman of the Chicago Cubs comes out on stage to speak to crowd of hundreds of Cubs fans during the 2023 cubs convention at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
Cubs
Cubs Convention: Shawon Dunston, Mark Grace announced as 2023 Cubs Hall of Fame inductees
The pair of former teammates had plenty of stories to tell about their years on the field together.
By Maddie Lee
 
Oath.jpeg
Crime
For 2nd time in a week, Chicago Police Department under fire over handling of a cop accused of belonging to extremist group
The city’s inspector general on Friday questioned the thoroughness of an internal investigation into the officer after it was reported that he was a member of the Oath Keepers.
By Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZ and Tom Schuba
 
Beecher’s Adyn McGinley dribbles the ball as the Bobcats play Momence.
High School Basketball
Beecher dominates Momence, makes River Valley statement
Junior guard Adyn McGinley, who has posted big numbers all season, finished with 13 points, nine assists and five rebounds against Momence.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Doss is scheduled to play the Tomorrow Never Knows festival on Jan. 21 in Chicago.&nbsp;
Music
Tomorrow Never Knows 2023: 5 acts to catch at Chicago winter music fest
It’s a five-day multi-venue event showcasing the best in rising talent from both local and national music artists.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 