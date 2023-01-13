The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 13, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs Convention: Shawon Dunston, Mark Grace announced as 2023 Cubs Hall of Fame inductees

The pair of former teammates had plenty of stories to tell about their years on the field together.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs Convention: Shawon Dunston, Mark Grace announced as 2023 Cubs Hall of Fame inductees
Tom Ricketts, Chairman of the Chicago Cubs comes out on stage to speak to crowd of hundreds of Cubs fans during the 2023 cubs convention at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

Tom Ricketts, Chairman of the Chicago Cubs comes out on stage to speak to crowd of hundreds of Cubs fans during the 2023 cubs convention at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Mark Grace still remembers playing a spring training game across the field from Shawon Dunston, against a Seattle team headlined by players the likes of Ken Griffey Jr., Edgar Martinez, Jay Buhner and Randy Johnson. The Mariners were walloping the Cubs. 

“I yell over to Shawon,” Grace recounted Friday. “I say, ‘Shawn! They got any players like us?’”

Earlier Friday evening, Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts had announced on the Cubs Convention stage at the Sheraton Grand Chicago that Grace and Dunston would be inducted into the Cubs Hall of Fame this year. Grace and Dunston, former teammates, then addressed the media side by side, self-deprecating stories and all.

“It’s kind of nice that a couple players like us got in,” Dunston said, wrapping up Grace’s story with a bow. 

The two were being modest, of course. Both were multiple-year All-Stars with the Cubs and played for the club for over a decade. In 1986, Dunston led National League shortstops in putouts in putouts (320), assists (465) and double plays (tied at 96). Grace was a four-time Gold Glover and led the league in doubles in 1995.

“That’s a quarter of my life in a Cubs uniform,” Grace said. “I love the fact that most of his career, I was his first baseman. … Shawn and I, the reason we’re friends is not because, I could catch his throws – and I challenge any other goddamn person to do that.” 

That drew a laugh.

“Shawon and I, we talked to each other on the bench,” Grace continued. “We talked to each other about, ‘hey, what are you going to try to do against this guy?’ And what that meant is, I knew after about just a few weeks in the big leagues that he cared about me. He cared about me being successful. And I think it didn’t take long for him to feel like I cared about him and wanted him to be successful.”

Dunston quipped: “I cared about Mark, but I knew right away he was a good hitter.”

That’s how their nearly 15-minute news conference went, one building off the other. After only a few questions, they took off, telling stories like the time Grace referenced the movie ‘White Men Can’t jump,’ to get across that if Dunston was going to miss throwing to first, he had to miss low.

“I’m telling you,” Grace said, “for as long as Shawon was still with the Cubs, every throw was right on the money.”

Said Dunston: “If there was one shortstop who didn’t like Mark Grace, it was Rey Sanchez, because whenI left, Grace couldn’t catch him because Grace said Rey wasn’t throwing hard enough.”

Signings

The Cubs signed left fielder Mike Tauchman and right handed pitcher Nick Neidert to minor-league deals with spring training invites, the team announced Friday.

Quotable

“Even with the extra money that was flying around this offseason, we still got the guys we wanted at prices we thought were reasonable and fair,” Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts told the Sun-times when asked about how an owner like Steve Cohen changes the landscape. “You’ve just got to stick to your plan and not let too much of the noise get to you.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs’ Ian Happ in arbitration-process limbo as extension questions loom
Out with the old Cubs; in with Dansby Swanson, Cody Bellinger and all the new
So you want to own a professional sports franchise. You sure about that?
How Marquee Sports Network will cover its first Cubs Convention
‘It’s go time’: Cubs’ David Ross gearing up after offseason of fun, family and free agents
Cubs add lefty depth, sign Ryan Borucki to minor-league deal with spring-training invite
The Latest
Zach LaVine
Bulls
Bulls lose third consecutive game, this one to Thunder
With DeMar DeRozan missing another game with a strained quadriceps, the Zach LaVine-led Bulls once again failed to deliver, losing 124-110 on Friday at the United Center.
By Joe Cowley
 
Cubs left fielder Ian Happ is in his third year of arbitration eligibility and coming off an All-Star season. File photo.
Cubs
Cubs’ Ian Happ in arbitration-process limbo as extension questions loom
When asked about potential extensions for Happ and Nico Hoerner, Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said the club has “started the process.”
By Maddie Lee
 
Oath.jpeg
Crime
For 2nd time in a week, Chicago Police Department under fire over handling of a cop accused of belonging to extremist group
The city’s inspector general on Friday questioned the thoroughness of an internal investigation into the officer after it was reported that he was a member of the Oath Keepers.
By Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZ and Tom Schuba
 
Beecher’s Adyn McGinley dribbles the ball as the Bobcats play Momence.
High School Basketball
Beecher dominates Momence, makes River Valley statement
Junior guard Adyn McGinley, who has posted big numbers all season, finished with 13 points, nine assists and five rebounds against Momence.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Doss is scheduled to play the Tomorrow Never Knows festival on Jan. 21 in Chicago.&nbsp;
Music
Tomorrow Never Knows 2023: 5 acts to catch at Chicago winter music fest
It’s a five-day multi-venue event showcasing the best in rising talent from both local and national music artists.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 