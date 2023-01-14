Polling Place: Your take on Cubs’, White Sox’ fan conventions — and why SoxFest was nixed

Putting eyes on new players, meet-and-greets with beloved former ones, Q-and-A sessions with ownership and the front office — these are just some of the enticements that bring Chicago seamheads out to the annual January events known as Cubs Convention and SoxFest.

Wait, did we say “annual”? Please excuse the error.

Neither the Cubs nor the White Sox had a fan convention in 2021 or 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And though the Cubs are back in full swing downtown this weekend, the Sox called off this year’s event.

What gives? That’s one of the questions we asked in this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on Twitter.

“It’s clear the powers-that-be did not want to face an upset fan base who have seen this rebuild go right down the toilet,” @KaboomLip commented.

“They’re complete and total cowards for doing this,” @couldbelikemike wrote, “because they know fans aren’t happy.”

Other poll questions: Have you ever attended Cubs Convention or SoxFest? And which team has more reason for optimism heading into the 2023 season? On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: Have you ever been to Cubs Convention or SoxFest?

It’s time for this week’s “Polling Place.” Let us hear from you! Selected comments will appear in Saturday's paper.



Poll No. 1: Have you ever been to Cubs Convention or SoxFest? — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) January 12, 2023

Upshot: Some fans count the days to these shindigs. “It’s a wonderful way to kick off the baseball season,” @ChiTownSports offered. Most, though, aren’t moved to partake. “I prefer the victory parades in 2005 and 2016 to a discussion about our new utility infielder,” @RonaldVoigt4 wrote. And @BeardownHawkeye calls these “parties for affluent fans and corporate sponsors, not the mere peasants that are actually fans.” We say it takes all kinds, but what do we know?

Poll No. 2: What do you think about the White Sox canceling their fan convention this year?

Poll No. 2: What do you think about the White Sox canceling their fan convention this year? — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) January 12, 2023

Upshot: Whether or not there were logistical factors that kept the SoxFest doors closed for the third year in a row, the optics are terrible. The Sox hired Tony La Russa. They signed free agents who went — or are in the process of going — bust. They failed to stay above water in a bad division in 2022. Many will simply assume the Sox didn’t have the stomach for hearing about it from the folks who buy tickets at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Poll No. 3: With spring training around the corner, which team has more reason for optimism?

Poll No. 3: With spring training around the corner, which team has more reason for optimism? — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) January 12, 2023

Upshot: As the results clearly indicate, the vibe around the Cubs is better right now. Dansby Swanson might have something to do with it. Cody Bellinger — a former MVP, despite his more recent struggles — too. Deep into a busy offseason, no one would argue the Cubs have failed to improve their roster. The Sox, on the other hand? Even with the signing of Andrew Benintendi, they sure haven’t done much.

