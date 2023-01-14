The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, January 14, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs, Trey Mancini agree to two-year deal: Reports

Mancini adds a right-handed bat to the Cubs’ first base mix.

By  Maddie Lee
   
Trey Mancini can play first base or DH. File photo.

AP Photos

One of the more memorable plays of the 2022 World Series came courtesy of Astros backup first baseman Trey Mancini, who picked a rocket off the bat of Phillies (and former Cubs) slugger Kyle Schwarber up the line in Game 5.

Now, the Cubs are reportedly in agreement with Mancini, a free agent this winter, on a two-year deal. 

Mancini hit .239 last year, his season split between the Orioles and Astros. He hit 18 home runs, which would have been good for the third-most on the 2022 Cubs roster.

The Astros traded for Mancini’s impact bat. But instead, he slumped in Houston. In the playoffs, his glove became the story when he made a rally-killing Game 5-saving play.

Now, he adds a right-handed bat to the Cubs’ first base mix, which is expected to include veteran Eric Hosmer, who the Cubs signed this winter to a one-year deal, and power-hitting prospect Matt Mervis. All three can also serve as the designated hitter.

The depth gives the Cubs flexibility in Mervis’ development plan, providing the personnel for Mervis to spend parts of the season racking up more at-bats in Triple-A if need be.

Cubs manager David Ross and Jed Hoyer have talked openly this offseason about the opportunity Mervis has in front of him to compete for a roster spot out of spring training, which Mervis said Saturday afternoon at Cubs convention was “exciting.”

“But at the same time I’m going to approach it how I did during the season and try to wake up every day and have a good day of baseball,” Mervis said. “I’m not going to put any extra pressure on myself trying to make the team by having a great game in Spring Training because those guys are smarter than that.”

