Cubs claim right-hander Julian Merryweather, DFA Manuel Rodríguez

The Cubs continue to tinker with their pitching staff as spring training approaches, on Tuesday claiming right-hander Julian Merryweather off waivers from the Blue Jays.

To clear room for him on the 40-man roster, the Cubs designated reliever Manuel Rodríguez for assignment.

Merryweather has appeared in 47 major-league games over the course of the past three seasons. This past year, he missed almost three months last season with a left abdominal strain and posted a 6.75 ERA in 26 relief appearances and one start.

Merryweather, 31, has spent his major-league career with Toronto but was drafted by Cleveland in the fifth round of the 2014 Draft, when Cubs general manager Carter Hawkins worked in their player development department.

Rodríguez, 26, was also limited by injury last season. He returned from a right elbow strain in August, recording a 3.29 ERA in 14 games. He still could remain with the organization if he clears waivers.

Cubs pitchers and catchers report to spring training in less than a month.