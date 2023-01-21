The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, January 21, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs’ Dansby Swanson, Nico Hoerner expect their partnership to ‘fit like a glove’

With the regular middle infielders set, Nick Madrigal will take some reps at third base.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs’ Dansby Swanson, Nico Hoerner expect their partnership to ‘fit like a glove’
Dansby Swanson, shortstop for the Chicago Cubs, mingles with reporters and guests during the 2023 Cubs convention at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

Dansby Swanson, shortstop for the Chicago Cubs, mingles with reporters and guests during the 2023 Cubs convention at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

The Cubs poked around the shortstop market last offseason, even inquiring about Carlos Correa before he signed with the Twins the first time. This winter, the matter was more pressing, not only because of the strength of the shortstop class for the second year in a row, but also for what acquiring a shortstop would mean for second base. 

“The offseason strategy to find a shortstop so we could put Nico [Hoerner] at second was maybe the highest priority,” chairman Tom Ricketts said in a conversation with the Sun-Times last week. 

The move had nothing to do with the club’s faith in Hoerner’s ability at shortstop. He ranked second, tied with Francisco Lindor, among major-league shortstops in outs above average last season (13). In fact, he only trailed Dansby Swanson. 

It had everything to do with the Cubs’ confidence in Hoerner’s defense and the opportunity to put one of the best middle-infield duos on the field, especially with -defensive-shift limits coming to MLB this season. 

“The Cubs have been awesome from the start, as far as communication about position and free agency in general,” Hoerner said during the Cubs Convention last weekend. “Even starting within the season last year, it was all very clear that they trusted me to play shortstop, but there was a lot of talent on the market at that position.”

More telling than anything Hoerner might say publicly was a text message he sent soon after Swanson’s signing. 

Swanson was honeymooning overseas, which delayed his reaching out to all his new teammates. Hoerner beat him to it. 

“That meant a lot to me,” Swanson said at his introductory news conference. “That’s something that I’ve always tried to do, when I was in Atlanta, when we got new players, to be the first to reach out. Obviously tells a lot about him, and I’m excited to have this partnership over the next however many years.”

The pair has talked more since. 

Swanson did get that team list of contact information from Vijay Tekchandani, the director of major-league travel and clubhouse operations. And he met many of his new teammates at the Cubs Convention.

“He’s done the things that I definitely look forward to doing in my career, hopefully,” Hoerner said of Swanson, a World Series winner, All-Star and Gold Glover. “So a great person to play alongside.”

Each pointed out the other’s preoccupation with winning, a trait that also made Hoerner open to moving back to the other side of second base.

“He’s willing to do whatever it takes to win,” Swanson said. “When you can combine that kind of mentality with how I like to do things, that usually fits like a glove — no pun intended.”

With the middle infield set, Nick Madrigal, who has been a second baseman his entire professional career, will take some reps at third base, as well, president of baseball -operations Jed Hoyer said.

“It’s not the way you think of stereotypical third baseman — power, slugger,” Hoyer said. “But he’s a really good hitter, a really good player.”

In his first two seasons in the big leagues, Madrigal impressed with his talent for making contact, posting a .317 batting average with the White Sox before a season-ending hamstring surgery in 2021. But in his fragmented first season on the North Side, Madrigal never sustained a rhythm in the batter’s box. Limited to 59 games by a string of injuries, he hit .249. 

Madrigal also will have a chance to fill in when other midfielders are out of the lineup. However, Swanson’s ironman track record doesn’t guarantee many of those opportunities stemming from his side. 

In the last three seasons, Swanson has played in all but two Braves regular-season games. He said he already has talked with manager David Ross about playing every day.

“I’m not going to say there was some pushback, but ...” Swanson said. “That’s the job. The job requires 162 games plus whatever is left in October.”

NOTES: The Cubs made first baseman Trey Mancini’s two-year deal official Friday, adding a right-handed hitter who slumped in the second half of last season but has a reputation as an impactful power hitter. To make room for Mancini on the 40-man roster, the Cubs designated left-handed pitcher Anthony Kay for assignment. The club had claimed Kay off waivers from the Blue Jays last month. 

• The Cubs announced this week that they signed right-hander Vinny Nittoli to a minor-league contract with an invite to major-league spring training. Right-hander Mark Leiter Jr., whom the Cubs designated for assignment last week to open a roster spot for first baseman Eric Hosmer, cleared waivers. The Cubs outrighted him to Triple-A Iowa.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs claim right-hander Julian Merryweather, DFA Manuel Rodríguez
Cubs’ Yan Gomes has some old shoes to fill
Chairman Tom Ricketts: Cubs ‘will compete for the division this year’
Cubs, Trey Mancini agree to two-year deal: reports
How Cubs’ Cody Bellinger, hitting coach Dustin Kelly developed ‘good chemistry’ fast
Cubs great Ryne Sandberg statue set to join fellow Hall of Famers on Gallagher Way
The Latest
Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews looks on.
Blackhawks
Jonathan Toews undecided about Blackhawks future but accepting of life’s uncertainties
The Hawks’ captain faces two of the toughest decisions of his career: whether to stay in Chicago or accept a trade by March 3, and whether to sign another contract with any team in July. At the moment, “things haven’t really taken shape yet” in his mind.
By Ben Pope
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: 8 great retorts for rude people who ask your age
‘When I was born, the rainbow was black and white,’ and other perfect comebacks.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
merlin_107641818.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Fact or fiction: breaking down free agency rumors
Candace Parker is listening to four teams, one league source told the Sun-Times, but her decision ultimately will come down to returning to Los Angeles to play for the Sparks or re-signing with the Sky.
By Annie Costabile
 
AP69617633565.jpg
Bears
Outsider Kevin Warren an agent of change at Halas Hall
Just as George Halas’ hiring of outsider Jim Finks as executive VP and general manager to “run the show” in 1974 was seen as the best thing to happen to the Bears since Red Grange, Kevin Warren could be the Bears’ best front-office hire since Finks. But he has to change Halas Hall before it changes him.
By Mark Potash
 
Metra wants to increase yearly ridership from about 25 million to 35 million this year.
Editorials
To boost Metra ridership, integrate fares with CTA
If Metra wants new riders, it would do well to work with the CTA to allow commuters to transfer between the two agencies without paying more for the privilege.
By CST Editorial Board
 