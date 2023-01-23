The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 23, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Trey Mancini brings World Series experience, survivor’s perspective to Cubs

The Cubs introduced Mancini in Zoom news conference Monday.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Trey Mancini brings World Series experience, survivor’s perspective to Cubs
The Cubs signed Trey Mancini to a two-year deal worth $14 million guaranteed. File photo.

The Cubs signed Trey Mancini to a two-year deal worth $14 million guaranteed. File photo.

AP Photos

When new Cubs first baseman Trey Mancini found out that White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, he tracked down Hendriks’ phone number. 

On Hendriks’ first day of treatment, Mancini, a cancer survivor, reached out to say, “If you need any advice, I’m here.”

“Different chemos,” Mancini said Monday. “But at the same time, you’re not going to be feeling ideal whenever you’re going through it. So, I wanted him to know I have some advice at least on what makes you feel better during chemo and how to get through it a little bit better.”

The Cubs introduced Mancini, who joins the Cubs on a two-year deal worth $14 million guaranteed, in a Zoom news conference Monday. His reputation for his power bat – a slump late last season aside – fills a need in the Cubs’ lineup. But it was clear the Cubs also valued Mancini’s off-the-field reputation. 

Mancini was the comeback player of the year in 2021, returning from battling Stage 3 colon cancer the year before. He says now that his leg strength going into that season “wasn’t even close” to what it had been before surgery and six months of chemotherapy. But he still mashed 21 home runs in 2021. 

Mancini has spent most of his career with the Orioles, who in 2013 drafted him in the eighth round – that is, until a three-team trade at the deadline last year sent him to Houston. There, he hit a slump, his batting average dropping to .176 with the Astros. 

“I handled it all well,” he said.  “Just, unfortunately, slumped that at the wrong time and got in some bad habits at the plate mechanically. But you learn a lot. And I think I powered through really well. And we won the World Series, which was amazing, and I got to contribute in the end there.”

When a collision on the base paths in Game 5 of the World Series sidelined Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel for the rest of the postseason, Mancini stepped in. The next inning, Mancini made a game-saving play at first base. The next game, he logged his first hit of the playoffs. 

Now, he’s bringing those lessons to a Cubs team pulling itself out of a rebuild.

“Experience matters at this level,” Mancini said. “When I was a rookie, I sought out the advice of all the veterans that were on the team, like Mark Trumbo, Adam Jones, Chris Davis, J.J. Hardy, the list goes on and on. And that helped me a lot to grow as a player.” 

Mancini’s status as a veteran joining a new team also made him rethink his commitment to Team Italy for the World Baseball Classic this spring. 

“A lot of times when you’re around a new team and wanting to get to know the guys, it’s important to be there all the spring,” Mancini said. “So that’s on me for not holding off until I knew what situation I was going into.”

The Cubs have added two veteran first baseman this offseason, Mancini and Eric Hosmer, one who bats from the right side and one from the left. Mancini emphasized his ability to also play corner outfield and serve as the designated hitter. He said manager David Ross told him opposing pitching matchups would determine where he’d play in the field on any given day. 

This offseason, Mancini has been focussed on getting back to an up-the-middle approach at the plate, not pulling the ball too much. That’s something he noticed he got away from last season. 

“Before I went through [fighting cancer], baseball slumps were the biggest issue I had ever faced in my life,” he said. “And I’m lucky to say that was the biggest problem that I had. But it puts a lot of things in perspective.” 

The intensity and drive that he approaches his job with hasn’t changed.

“But it does make you realize what a real problem is, and what a baseball problem is,” he said. “And you can get through any of them.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs’ Dansby Swanson, Nico Hoerner expect their partnership to ‘fit like a glove’
Cubs claim right-hander Julian Merryweather, DFA Manuel Rodríguez
Cubs’ Yan Gomes has some old shoes to fill
Chairman Tom Ricketts: Cubs ‘will compete for the division this year’
Cubs, Trey Mancini agree to two-year deal: reports
How Cubs’ Cody Bellinger, hitting coach Dustin Kelly developed ‘good chemistry’ fast
The Latest
Police_Tape_3.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Niño es rozado por bala accidentalmente disparada dentro de gasolinera
El arma se disparó accidentalmente cuando un familiar la estaba sacando de su bolsillo.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Edie Jacobs (left) and Anthony Stewart (right) speak about Amazon’s failure to open to the warehouse during a news conference as community members and union members stand outside of a yet-to-open Amazon warehouse near the corner of Division and Kostner in West Humboldt Park.
La Voz Chicago
Vecinos de Humboldt Park dicen no obtener respuestas sobre trabajos en nuevo almacén de Amazon
Parte del proceso de contratación requiere que los empleados aspirantes vayan a los suburbios del norte de Skokie.
By Mitch Dudek
 
A woman was shot Friday morning in the West Loop.
La Voz Chicago
Muere conductora tras chocar con camión de bomberos en expressway
Tres pasajeros, dos hombres y una mujer, fueron trasladados al mismo hospital en estado grave a crítico.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg
Crime
Van stolen from Rockford funeral home is found in Chicago, but body that had been inside is missing
The van was outside the Collins & Stone Funeral Home when it was stolen Saturday afternoon, according to Rockford police. The body of a man had been in the cargo area of the van.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
For the first time in the history of the AP women’s basketball poll, no team from the state of Texas is in the Top 25.
College Sports
For first time ever, no teams from Texas make the women’s basketball poll
Illinois drops to No. 22. South Carolina and Ohio State hold the top 2 spots.
By Doug Feinberg | Associated Press
 