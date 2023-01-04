The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs, first baseman Eric Hosmer reach agreement

The Cubs have found a veteran first baseman to pair with standout first base prospect Matt Mervis.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs, first baseman Eric Hosmer reach agreement
Cubs_Padres_Baseball.JPG

AP Photos

The Cubs found a veteran first baseman to pair with standout prospect Matt Mervis. They have agreed to terms with Eric Hosmer, a source confirmed Wednesday.

The Cubs will pay the league minimum ($720,000) this year, and the Padres are on the hook for the remainder of his contract.

Hosmer hit .268 last season, split between San Diego and Boston. He was originally included in the blockbuster trade that sent Juan Soto to the Padres at the deadline, but Hosmer used the no-trade clause in his contract to veto a move to the Nationals. 

San Diego instead dealt Hosmer to Boston, where he played 14 games and spent six weeks on the 10-day injured list with back inflammation. The Red Sox released him in December with three years and $39 million left on his contract.

The Cubs see promise in Mervis, who hit 36 home runs in the minors last season, climbing from High-A to Triple-A.

“Matt’s earned a lot of runway and playing time going forward,” Hoyer said at the GM meetings in November. “He’s had such a great year at three levels and now the fall League, and he’s a big part of our plans. That said … it’s important to keep building that depth.” 

Having Hosmer on the roster takes some pressure off Mervis in his rookie season and gives him a veteran with over a decade of MLB experience under his belt to work beside. Both can play first base and designated hitter. Hosmer also has championship experience, something the Cubs have valued during their rebuild, winning the 2015 World Series with the Royals.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
2023 visions: Bears win! (Oops.) Bulls get in! (Briefly.) And our baseball teams? Not all bad
Polling Place: Voters pick College Football Playoff, Illinois-Mississippi State winners
Cubs finalize 2-year deal with catcher Tucker Barnhart
Dreaming about next year amid the dreading of this year
MLB stars get OK to play for Cuba in World Baseball Classic
Just Sayin’: Prelude to Loyola’s maiden A-10 voyage hasn’t been what Ramblers hoped for
The Latest
Otto.jpg
Movies and TV
‘A Man Called Otto’: Tom Hanks reveals his cranky side in a well-crafted gem of wry humor, human insight
It’s another memorable performance from the veteran actor, backed by a crackling good supporting cast.
By Richard Roeper
 
Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 16, 2022. The court is set to hear arguments on Dec. 7 in a case from North Carolina, where Republican efforts to draw congressional districts heavily in their favor were blocked by a Democratic majority on the state Supreme Court because the GOP map violated the state constitution. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) ORG XMIT: WX201
Letters to the Editor
We need judges with better character
I wonder how many others in the legal profession have wondered how five of the most unethical Supreme Court “justices” in the history of the United States even became judges in the first place.
By Letters to the Editor
 
merlin_110567802.jpg
Afternoon Edition
McDonald’s accused of blocking landmark renovation, faith leaders call for assault weapons ban and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot gives an update on migrant arrivals to Chicago during a news conference at The Salvation Army Metropolitan Division on Sept. 1 2022.
La Voz Chicago
Lightfoot pide a Illinois más fondos para ayudar a los inmigrantes recién llegados; se podrían terminar a fines de enero
Chicago tenía 1,531 migrantes a su cuidado a fin de año, escribió Lightfoot en una carta al estado
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Advocate_Sherman_Lilliana_Reza_Sarmiento.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Estos son los primeros bebés de año nuevo en el área de Chicago
La red de hospitales Advocate Health Care le dio la bienvenida a los primeros bebés de 2023.
By Sun-Times Wire
 