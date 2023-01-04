Cubs, first baseman Eric Hosmer reach agreement

The Cubs found a veteran first baseman to pair with standout prospect Matt Mervis. They have agreed to terms with Eric Hosmer, a source confirmed Wednesday.

The Cubs will pay the league minimum ($720,000) this year, and the Padres are on the hook for the remainder of his contract.

Hosmer hit .268 last season, split between San Diego and Boston. He was originally included in the blockbuster trade that sent Juan Soto to the Padres at the deadline, but Hosmer used the no-trade clause in his contract to veto a move to the Nationals.

San Diego instead dealt Hosmer to Boston, where he played 14 games and spent six weeks on the 10-day injured list with back inflammation. The Red Sox released him in December with three years and $39 million left on his contract.

The Cubs see promise in Mervis, who hit 36 home runs in the minors last season, climbing from High-A to Triple-A.

“Matt’s earned a lot of runway and playing time going forward,” Hoyer said at the GM meetings in November. “He’s had such a great year at three levels and now the fall League, and he’s a big part of our plans. That said … it’s important to keep building that depth.”

Having Hosmer on the roster takes some pressure off Mervis in his rookie season and gives him a veteran with over a decade of MLB experience under his belt to work beside. Both can play first base and designated hitter. Hosmer also has championship experience, something the Cubs have valued during their rebuild, winning the 2015 World Series with the Royals.