The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 13, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

On Oct. 14, 2003, Cubs fans’ hearts were shattered — and Cubdom changed forever

The mother of all heartbreaks on the North Side flipped some switches that wouldn’t — couldn’t — be unflipped.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE On Oct. 14, 2003, Cubs fans’ hearts were shattered — and Cubdom changed forever
Hollandsworh scores past Bako

The Marlins score during the eighth inning of Game 6 of the 2003 NLCS at Wrigley Field.

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Oh, so Braves fans are totally crushed, are they? And Dodgers fans, bless their hearts, are trying to pick up the pieces? And all as poor, dear Orioles fans are wondering aloud, “Will it ever be our time to be champions again?”

How moving, all of it.

Oh, please. What a bunch of amateurs.

They don’t know from true baseball suffering. Whatever they’re feeling damn sure can’t touch what fans of the Cubs experienced on this night — October 14 — exactly 20 years ago.

Has it really been that long since Game 6 of the 2003 National League Championship Series against the Marlins at Wrigley Field?

Since that unforgettable, irreplicable night when Cubdom changed forever?

Yes. Yes, it has.

We needn’t relive nor relitigate the events that transpired on the field — and in the stands — as the Cubs went from up 3-0 with one out in the eighth inning, five outs to go to get to the World Series, to down 8-3 by the end of the frame. We know the headphones and the tantrums and the bobbles and the breakdowns like the backs of our hands.

But most of us probably haven’t done much thinking about how that mother of all heartbreaks on the North Side flipped some switches that wouldn’t — couldn’t — be unflipped.

For example: The concept of “lovable losers” died, to a large extent, that night and, of course, as the Cubs lost Game 7. Where once there had been only doe-eyed optimism among fans, now tempered optimism mixed with gallows humor and hardened impatience. Cubs fans were ready for that damn World Series drought to end.

The 2003 Cubs hadn’t been some juggernaut. A year after losing 95 games, they went 88-74 and somehow won the division by one game despite their modest run differential of plus-41, nowhere near as impressive as the second-place Astros’ plus-128. The Cubs possessed remarkable young talent in their pitching rotation, but the offense was run-of-the-mill and the franchise still had won just a single postseason game since the NLCS disaster of 1984.

But the ’03 team was clutch — in one-run games, in extra-inning games and definitely in September, when the Cubs went 19-8 — and it had Mark Prior pitching like Bob Gibson in August to the tune of a 5-0 record and 0.69 ERA. Prior was excellent in September, the month he turned 23, too, though perhaps beginning to show a crack or two. He was 5-1 in September but gave up 10 hits in two of those games as his pitch count ramped way up, pushing 130 on average over those six starts. Still, when the Cubs beat the Braves in the divisional round — their first playoff series win in 95 years — hopes and expectations absolutely skyrocketed.

Prior points to wall

Mark Prior points toward the wall where Cubs teammate Moises Alou was unable to catch a foul ball in the critical eighth inning of Game 6.

Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images

The Cubs had Kerry Wood and Carlos Zambrano, Sammy Sosa and Aramis Ramirez, momentum and mojo and “In Dusty We Trusty.” At 54, wasn’t Dusty Baker due to win his first World Series as a skipper?

By the time Game 6 of the NLCS rolled around, Cubdom wasn’t merely bracing for a celebration; it was thoroughly convinced about the thing. That’s why thousands upon thousands of fans showed up outside Wrigley Field during that game, walking untold blocks to get there like delirious zombies. They didn’t want to be there; they had to be there. They weren’t suckers; they were winners. Believing in the 2003 Cubs wasn’t a fool’s errand; it was destiny.

But then, well, you know.

Ever since then, things have been different. Attendance topped 3 million for the first time in 2004, setting a new standard that would be repeated for years on end. Ticket prices exploded. When the Cubs were supposed to win it all in ’04 — Sports Illustrated having predicted it on the cover of its baseball preview issue, a huge deal at the time — it was enormously exciting. But when they fell flat, blowing the wild card and breaking up with Sammy Sosa, it wasn’t the least bit adorable or romantic. Cubs fans were disgusted.

Hopes and expectations had been elevated, and that’s a good thing, because do you know what isn’t lovable whatsoever? Losing. An unimaginably bad night 20 years ago helped drive that home.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs part ways with two members of David Ross’ coaching staff
Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts says he shares fans’ disappointment at missing playoffs
Illinois’ Bielema, Notre Dame’s Freeman high on list of struggling coaches after Week 6
Among baseball’s greatest home runs, include one by the Cubs’ Dave Kingman
With Cubs and White Sox not making playoffs, maybe this quiz can satisfy your baseball cravings
Aside from everything being terrible, don’t you just love Chicago sports?
The Latest
Connor Bedard skates with the puck.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks move up Taylor Raddysh as Connor Bedard’s linemate shuffling begins
Taylor Hall’s injury seems less significant than originally feared. But Hall won’t play Saturday against the Canadiens, allowing Raddysh to be promoted into his first-line spot next to Bedard and Ryan Donato.
By Ben Pope
 
A 92-year-old widow wants a companion and wonders what she could do to get a boyfriend.
Someone In Chicago
Someone in Chicago is looking for a boyfriend — emphasis on friend
A 92-year-old widow wrote about an issue people of any age can relate to — a desire for a companion, along with the insecurities that come with putting yourself out there.
By Ismael Perez
 
Protesters at City Hall during a special City Council meeting Friday express their opposition to a resolution condemning Hamas’ attack of Israel.
News
City Council approves Israel solidarity resolution following tense, chaotic session
Mayor Brandon Johnson cleared the room of the public around an hour into the special session to pass Ald. Debra Silverstein’s (50th) resolution to condemn Hamas, which opponents said lacked the nuance to also condemn Israeli treatment of Palestinians.
By David Struett
 
Maluma comienza su show agotado el jueves por la noche en el Allstate Arena en Rosemont.
La Voz Chicago
Maluma se pone sentimental durante sexy y electrizante espectáculo en Allstate Arena
Los fans gritaron la letra de los grandes éxitos de la superestrella colombiana durante la parada en Rosemont de su gira mundial.
By Ambar Colón
 
Chicago Bears v Washington Commanders
Bears
Can Bears QB Justin Fields do it again? ‘It’s about consistency’
In the past two games against inferior defenses, Fields has stated his case to be the Bears’ quarterback of the future. Sunday, against another bad defense, he’ll try to keep building.
By Patrick Finley
 