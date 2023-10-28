The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

(Hidden-ball) trick or treat: Some Halloween-themed baseball trivia

A couple of the questions in this quiz might be a bit tricky, but i hope you find the test to be a treat nonetheless

By  Bill Chuck
   
SHARE (Hidden-ball) trick or treat: Some Halloween-themed baseball trivia
Yu Darvish

Chicago Cubs’ starting pitcher Yu Darvish delivers during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in New York. Darvish pitched eight innings in the game, allowing one run on five hits.

Kathy Willens/AP

One of the rarest plays in baseball, the hidden-ball trick, is as much fun as anything you might see in the game. It is at the same time enjoyable and embarrassing. The trick is executed when a fielder hides the ball to fool the runner into thinking the pitcher has it, allowing the fielder to tag the runner out. I only bring this up today because I’m not a ‘‘trick or treat’’ fan. I prefer a simple ‘‘Happy Halloween’’ with the awarding of candy as a response. There are way too many tricks in the outside world. Let’s show a little love to the kids who work hard appearing in a costume and lugging around an increasingly large largesse of candy, from which their parents can grab a few bites after the collectors enter a sugar-induced sleep. Have fun and learn a lot.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Astros’ Dusty Baker retires after 26 seasons as MLB manager
Cubs TV voice Jon Sciambi brings passion for radio to his first national World Series call
Red Sox hire Cubs executive Craig Breslow as new chief baseball officer
Cubs will lose assistant GM Craig Breslow to Red Sox: reports
This baseball quiz does not include Taylor Swift
Cubs right-hander Michael Fulmer to miss 2024 season
The Latest
A sandhill crane peering at a Bears game on TV in Downers Grove. Credit: Larry Pelletier
Sports
Chicago outdoors: Bears-watching sandhill, Waukegan’s Governmen Pier & contacts
A Bears-watchng sandhill crane, a sharp comment on Waukegan’s Goverment Pier and contacts for reporting overflowing fishing-line receptacles are among the notes from around Chicgo outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
After suffering a stroke at 11 years old, Ben Lindau sed soccer to motivate himself as he went through physical therapy
Soccer
How Ben Lindau overcame a stroke and built a soccer career
A Chicago native, Lindau will be part of the U.S. Men’s Cerebral Palsy National Team that will play at the Parapan American Games next month in Santiago, Chile.
By Brian Sandalow
 
merlin_101627675.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
WNBA free agency: Could Sky land top free agent Skylar Diggins-Smith?
The South Bend native is the point guard the Sky desperately need.
By Annie Costabile
 
merlin_113840910.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Women’s market is a shoe thing for Moolah Kicks
The company is the first solely focused on providing footwear to female athletes.
By Annie Costabile
 
Jai Alai
Sports Saturday
Jai alai is fronton and center among bettors
Bet on it: The sport, popular in Florida, is still around and attracting wagers from all over the country
By Rob Miech
 