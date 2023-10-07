The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 7, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

With Cubs and White Sox not making playoffs, maybe this quiz can satisfy your baseball cravings

Trivia time: A potpourri of questions to tease your brain

By  Bill Chuck
   
SHARE With Cubs and White Sox not making playoffs, maybe this quiz can satisfy your baseball cravings
Greg Maddux

Cubs starter Greg Maddux sets to deliver his pitch in the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in St. Louis Sunday, April 23, 2006. Maddux and the Cubs defeated the Cardinals 7-3.

JAMES A. FINLEY/AP

According to my calendar, today — Oct. 7 — was the day the Cubs were supposed to be starting their National League Division Series against the Braves or Dodgers. I have to update my Cubs calendar (sigh). On the other hand, I can leave my White Sox calendar as is (double sigh). So, sports fans, as you await the Bulls and Blackhawks, all you’re left with are me and the Bears. In other words, it’s just you and me and our weekly quiz. Today’s quiz covers a potpourri of topics. Please tell your friends who think I’m an idiot that I used the word ‘‘potpourri’’; they will be impressed. So have fun and learn a lot. Maybe next week, I’ll use the word ‘‘melange.’’

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Among baseball’s greatest home runs, include one by the Cubs’ Dave Kingman
Aside from everything being terrible, don’t you just love Chicago sports?
Cubs president Jed Hoyer discusses offseason approach, Cody Bellinger, David Ross
Cubs digest ‘disappointment’ of 2023 season, look ahead
Cubs expected to bring back Kyle Hendricks in 2024
‘He’s our guy’: Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts voices his faith in David Ross
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My son’s new wife makes no effort to know me
She might be upset with her mother-in-law for expressing concerns about the relationship.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Dave Kingman in the Cubs’ dugout in 1979.
Other Views
Among baseball’s greatest home runs, include one by the Cubs’ Dave Kingman
There was no electronic tracker device for either the Kingman or Glenallen Hill home runs, so neither can definitively claim official honors as the longest at Wrigley. But both were awesome.
By Eldon Ham
 
Capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. Community-based and independent pharmacies find it hard to access COVID-19 treatments for patients, a doctor writes.
Letters to the Editor
Make it easier for pharmacies trying to get COVID-19 treatments to patients
Delayed access to treatment could potentially mean the difference between someone experiencing mild symptoms of COVID-19 and hospitalization, a doctor writes.
By Letters to the Editor
 
A view of a pregnant woman named Yeni. She saw a doctor just twice during her pregnancy — once at the U.S. border and again in Chicago, when a volunteer took her to a health clinic. That was during her ninth month of pregnancy.
Immigration
Pregnant migrants in Chicago, isolated and afraid, cobble together prenatal care any way they can
“I’m scared I will go into labor in the shelter,” a Venezuelan mother-to-be said. “But, if I put my faith in God, I feel it will be OK.”
By Elly Fishman | WBEZ
 
A memorial for Serabi Medina at the scene where she was shot and killed on the 3500 block of N. Long Avenue in Portage Park.
Editorials
Gun violence against America’s children keeps getting worse
Firearm fatalities among U.S. children under 18 increased by 87% within a decade between 2011 and 2022, according to a major study released last week. It’s a crisis the nation cannot ignore.
By CST Editorial Board
 