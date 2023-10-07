With Cubs and White Sox not making playoffs, maybe this quiz can satisfy your baseball cravings

According to my calendar, today — Oct. 7 — was the day the Cubs were supposed to be starting their National League Division Series against the Braves or Dodgers. I have to update my Cubs calendar (sigh). On the other hand, I can leave my White Sox calendar as is (double sigh). So, sports fans, as you await the Bulls and Blackhawks, all you’re left with are me and the Bears. In other words, it’s just you and me and our weekly quiz. Today’s quiz covers a potpourri of topics. Please tell your friends who think I’m an idiot that I used the word ‘‘potpourri’’; they will be impressed. So have fun and learn a lot. Maybe next week, I’ll use the word ‘‘melange.’’