Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Cubs to add John Mallee to David Ross’ major-league coaching staff: Report

Mallee rejoined the organization this past season as the Triple-A Iowa hitting coach.

By  Maddie Lee
   
Cubs_Diamondbacks_Baseball__5_.JPG

Chicago Cubs’ Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates his home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks with hitting coach John Mallee (11) and catching coach Mike Borzello, right, during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug 11, 2017, in Phoenix.

AP Photos

John Mallee knows a thing or two about what it takes for a coaching staff to help lead a team to a World Series title. He served as the Cubs hitting coach for three years, through the clubs’ 2016 championship. 

He’ll be returning to the Cubs’ major-league coaching staff next season, according to a report from The Athletic. Mallee spent last season as the Cubs’ Triple-A Iowa hitting coach. Manager David Ross’ coaching staff is in flux, after parting with bullpen coach Chris Young and catching/game strategy coach Craig Driver. The team won’t announce its full 2024 coaching staff until closer to spring training.

Mallee played a crucial role in helping Cubs position player prospects prepare for the major leagues this past year. 

“Conversations with John Mallee down in Triple-A set me on a really good path,” top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong said before his first major-league start in the outfield. “… It’s all just helped me create an approach, something to fall back on, a little default if I’m ever scrambling a little bit.”

Ross, too, had high praise for his former hitting coach. 

“There’s a lot that he can bring to the table,” he said in September, “with real credibility of some of the greatest players that have played the game.”

Over the course of a decades-long coaching career, Mallee has also served as a major-league coach for the Marlins, Astros, Phillies and Angels. 

Now, some of those prospects that Mallee guided in Triple-A this year – like Miguel Amaya, who proved he was major-league ready ahead of schedule, Crow-Armstrong, who is still looking for his first major-league hit, and Alexander Canario, who provided heroics despite limited playing time –  have a chance to make an impact on the major-league roster next year. And Malle will be on hand to help continue their development.

