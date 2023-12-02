The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, December 2, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs must be aggressive at winter meetings as division threatens to improve

So far this winter, speculation about the top free agents, including Shohei Ohtani, has time and again included the Cubs as contenders. That’s a good start. But free agent and trade action should pick up at winter meetings next week.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs must be aggressive at winter meetings as division threatens to improve
Chicago Cubs new baseball team manager Craig Counsell speaks as president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer looks on during a press conference in Chicago, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023.

Chicago Cubs new baseball team manager Craig Counsell speaks as president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer looks on during a press conference in Chicago, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023.

AP Photos

Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer made a glowing prediction about the National League Central at the GM meetings last month. 

“You’ve really got five teams and have a lot of young talent,” Hoyer said. “I know the last few years, we haven’t been quite as talented as the East and the West in the National League, but I would expect that that’s going to shift.”

To win a division that’s bracing for a boost in young talent, the Cubs are going to have to be aggressive again this winter. And even with the expanded playoff format, winning the division is still the surefire path to the playoffs. 

So far this winter, speculation about the top free agents, including Shohei Ohtani, has time and again included the Cubs as contenders. That’s a good start. But free agent and trade action should pick up at winter meetings next week. 

Remember, last year during the winter meetings, the Cubs signed Cody Bellinger to a one-year “pillow contract” and Jameson Taillon to a four-year deal. Dansby Swanson also had a phone conversation with general manager Carter Hawkins that helped sway him toward choosing the Cubs.  

The past couple weeks served as a precursor, with the starting pitching market moving early. The Cardinals reacted, making them among the busiest teams early in the offseason. St. Louis signed three starting pitchers — Lance Lynn, Kyle Gibson and Sonny Gray — in the span of a week.

The Cardinals were the only team in the NL Central that MLB Pipeline had outside the Top 5 in its farm system rankings (No. 22) midway through last season. The division dominated, with the Pirates coming in second, immediately followed by the Brewers, Cubs and Reds, in that order. 

“It’s gonna be a fascinating division over the next four or five years,” Hoyer said. 

In his end of season press conference, Hoyer shifted the focus on the advantages of homegrown talent. He pointed to the impact second baseman Nico Hoerner, who the Cubs signed to a three-year extension in March, is poised to make on the club over the course of his career. 

“Of course there are players that are in our system that we’ll use and trade to acquire other major leaguers,” Hoyer said. “But having a really good group of young players in the big leagues,  there’s the youth, the energy of that; there’s the cost-controlled nature of it. You look around baseball, there’s a lot of young teams and really cost-efficient teams that played really well. So I don’t want to just think about those young players as the potential to go acquire other older major leaguers.”

Even so, a robust farm system strengthens a team’s position as a trade partner. The Cubs already leveraged that strength at the trade deadline this year, parting with promising prospects DJ Herz and Kevin Made to acquire Jeimer Candelario from the Nationals. Candelario hurt his back in the second half with the Cubs, but at the time he was the best available pending free agent hitter. 

Now, talents like Juan Soto, an elite left-handed hitter, are expected to be available by trade this winter. 

The Cubs’ offseason needs, whether they fill them via trade or free agency, include power hitting, bullpen help, first base. And they could always add to the rotation. As Hoyer often says, a team can never have too much pitching. 

Some of those needs, like power hitting, are best filled with a big name. If the big-market Cubs are going to replace Bellinger’s offensive production and push past last season’s disappointing finish, they’re going to have to make a splash this winter. But there will always be less flashy signings and trades along the way. 

For example, first baseman Rhys Hoskins could be a fit for the Cubs. And his agent Scott Boras said at the GM meetings that there was potential for a pillow contract, like the one Bellinger signed with the Cubs last year. Sidelined by a torn ACL in his left knee, Hoskins missed the 2023 season, but Boras said the first baseman built up “almost to be World-Series ready” in case the Phillies made it that far. 

Teams’ plans will start to solidify next week at the winter meetings, as offseason action sorts out fact from speculation. The Cubs are also expected to make headway on finalizing the remaining openings on new manager Craig Counsell’s coaching staff.

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Ryan Flaherty front-runner for Cubs’ bench-coach opening
Andre Dawson wants Hall of Fame plaque changed to Cubs from Expos
Why 30-start season means so much to Justin Steele, Cubs’ outlook
Infielder Nicky Lopez comes full circle with trade to White Sox
Cubs clear waiting list, offer immediate purchase of 2024 season tickets
Coaches Johnny Washington, Andy Green leave Cubs to join Angels, Mets
The Latest
Steve Rys, of Hegewisch, photographed this buck in September “on a hike between Wolf Lake and Eggers Grove Forest Preserve.” Credit: Steve Rys
Sports
Chicago outdoors: Hegewisch buck, a dog story and near-record crane count
A buck in Hegewisch, symbolic of too many deer in that area, a Downstate dog story and a near-record count of cranes at Jasper-Pulaski FWA in Indana are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
Shoppers queue to enter a store on Black Friday in New York, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie) ORG XMIT: NYPA103
Columnists
Americans aren’t as angry or cynical as many think
There’s plenty going on in the world to worry about, but I can’t agree that it’s rendered all Americans cynical and negative.
By Gene Lyons
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Bride’s half-sister is crushed after she’s invited, then disinvited to the wedding
All her other siblings were there as she tied the knot with a famous athlete.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
For the first time, Cradles to Crayons and Bank of America Chicago are partnering up for C2C’s’s annual “Gear Up for Winter” campaign. They are planning to gather 50,000 winter coats and related gear for distribution for Chicago area children who need them the most.
Letters to the Editor
Chicagoans can provide winter clothing for children in need
Coats and other winter gear are critical to children’s health and can help them remain engaged in school, a bank executive and a nonprofit leader say about their partnership to help kids who need winter clothing.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Diamond Jones, 30, who is challenging Richton Park’s crime-free housing ordinance, speaks with a reporter during an interview in her attorney’s Loop office, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Editorials
A woman’s eviction from Richton Park home shows flaws of crime-free ordinances
If calling police is a step law-abiding citizens are encouraged to do, crime-free ordinances that punish them from doing so only threaten to hinder police investigations.
By CST Editorial Board
 