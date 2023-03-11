Hayden Wesneski making his case for fifth-starter job

GLENDALE, Ariz. — If spring training results truly matter, rookie Hayden Wesneski has the inside track at earning the fifth spot in the Cubs’ rotation.

Wesneski pitched four perfect innings Saturday, punctuated by striking out the side of Miguel Rojas, Max Muncy and J.D. Martinez in the fourth inning to complete a sterling 47-pitch performance against the Dodgers.

Wesneski is competing against veteran Adrian Sampson, who starts Sunday against the Brewers. Sampson, 31, has pitched 72 games over parts of five seasons and posted a 1.63 ERA in seven starts last September and October.

But Sampson has allowed 10 runs, including six homers, in his two spring starts.

“Some guys are competing for jobs, and competing for jobs is producing when it matters,” manager David Ross said before Wesneski’s performance. “That’s what boat those guys are in.”

Wesneski believed he had plenty to improve and sought help in keeping his performance in perspective.

“I’m fighting it, I really am,” Wesneski said. “I’ve never been in this position, so you don’t know how to treat it. I’ve talked to a bunch of guys about it. I try to get to the right people and ask the right questions. I’m trying to handle it well. But it’s not easy.”

Wesneski said he has talked to members of the Cubs’ mental-skills department and his father, who will “fluff me up when I need it, and he’ll tell me I should have done better when I was bad.”

Sampson could serve as a long reliever if Wesneski earns the fifth spot.

Inside the infield

Zach McKinstry started in left field, but he likely would play the outfield during the regular season only in an emergency.

McKinstry made an accurate, one-hop relay throw Friday to nail Andrew Benintendi while playing shortstop, but Ross said that Nico Hoerner would serve as the primary backup to Dansby Swanson.

Former second baseman Nick Madrigal has impressed Ross with his defense at third base and wouldn’t hesitate to play him there. But Madrigal still needs to stay healthy and produce after collecting only 443 plate appearances over the last two seasons with the White Sox and Cubs.

If Hoerner plays short for an extended period, Madrigal would get a look at second with David Bote, Miles Mastrobuoni and McKinstry.

No room for Morel?

Christopher Morel, 23, is one of the Cubs’ most versatile players but could be edged by several veterans.

Veterans Trey Mancini and Mike Tauchman can play right while Seiya Suzuki recovers from an oblique strain. Left-handed hitter Edwin Rios can play first and third, and Ian Happ is entrenched in left.

Ross, without naming Morel, said it would be a disservice having a youngster sit for seven to 10 days while carrying a veteran with the ability to adjust to limited playing time.

Morel can play center if Cody Bellinger moves to first, but Morel was a minus-6 in defensive runs saved in 458 innings last season.

CUBS 5, DODGERS 2

• Yan Gomes, Mike Tauchman, Christopher Morel and Jake Slaughter each hit home runs as the Cubs won for the ninth time in their last 10 games. Shortstop Dansby Swanson made an exceptional stop to rob Jonny DeLuca of a hit in the second inning. Michael Rucker, competing for a spot in the bullpen, threw 1‰ hitless innings.

• Dodgers starter Noah Syndergaard, whose velocity has been under scrutiny after missing nearly all of the 2020-21 seasons because of Tommy John surgery, threw his first pitch at 94 mph.

• [Gomes] is really good at what he does,” Cubs starter Hayden Wesneski said of Gomes’ catching skills. “He doesn’t get enough credit for how good he is, calling a game and controlling it. He treats you as if you’re the only pitcher he’s worked with. I see him work with other guys. It’s the same way. It’s incredible. I see why he’s been around for so long. He’s really good at his job.”

• On deck: Brewers at Cubs, 3:05 p.m. Sunday, Mesa, Marquee, 670-AM, Janson Junk vs. Adrian Sampson.