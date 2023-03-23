The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Cubs’ latest camp cuts include Nelson Velázquez, David Bote, Matt Mervis

The Cubs reduced their spring training roster to 41 players.

By  Maddie Lee
   
The Cubs optioned Nelson Velázquez, who returned from playing in the WBC this week, to Triple-A on Thursday in the latest round of camp cuts.

Getty

MESA, Ariz. – The Cubs made another round of camp cuts on Thursday, a week before Opening Day. 

The team optioned outfielder Nelson Velázquez to Triple-A and reassigned nine players to minor-league camp: infielder David Bote, first base prospect Matt Mervis, outfielder Ben DeLuzio, infielder Sergio Alcántara, catcher Dom Nuñez, left-hander Brendon Little, and right-handers Nick Burdi, Cam Sanders and Manuel Rodríguez.

“We’re going to need depth,” manager David Ross said. “What I tell all these guys is there’s going to be moments in the season where we’re going to need to call on somebody.” 

Velázquez was the one player on the 40-man roster who the Cubs sent down this time around. He’d recently returned from the World Baseball Classic, where he went 1-for-5, drew a walk and scored a run for Team Puerto Rico. In his first game back in Cubs camp, Velázquez hit a walk-off home run. 

In all, he’s gone 2-for-7 in three Cactus League contests this week. Ross pointed to a hard-hit line-out to third base on Wednesday as more evidence of his consistent at-bats. 

“Get him down there, let him get his at-bats, get ready for the season,” Ross said, “and hopefully get off to a good start in case we need to call up somebody. He would be one of those guys who would be in the mix.”

The Cubs need to fill the hole in right field left by Seiya Suzuki’s absence (strained left oblique), but otherwise, they have little wiggle room in the outfield. When Suzuki is healthy, he, center fielder Cody Bellinger and left fielder Ian Happ are expected to secure most of the playing time. 

Wesneski 

Right-hander Hayden Wesneski said that in his start against the Diamondbacks Thursday, he felt the best he has all spring. He even touched 97 mph. 

“That was sick,” he said. “That’s one of things I’m really happy about. But that’s not the hardest I’ve thrown. We’re just trying to get back to that top-end speed. We’re getting there.”

Wesneski held the Diamondbacks to one unearned run, which scored on an errant pick-off attempt, in five innings. He issued two walks and recorded five strikeouts. 

Ross hasn’t announced his decision on the fifth-starter battle, but Wesneski appears to be the favorite. 

Quiroz traded

The Cubs traded minor-league infielder Esteban Quiroz to the Phillies for a cash consideration, the team announced Thursday. 

Quiroz made his MLB debut with the Cubs last September after more than a decade in the Mexican League and minor leagues combined. He went on a five-game hitting streak late in the month, going 8-for-19 in those games, but his bat cooled off before the end of the season.

Hoerner scratched

The Cubs scratched second baseman Nico Hoerner from the lineup Thursday with tightness in his left biceps. It was a preventative measure, according to the team.

Cubs 11, Diamondbacks 1

• Reliever Keegan Thompson checked off his first multi-inning outing of the spring, retiring six straight batters.

• The Cubs scored most of their runs late in the game, with major-leaguers putting together a four-run rally in the seventh inning and mostly minor-league replacements matching that production in the eighth. 

• Right-hander Javier Assad, back from an impressive showing with Team Mexico in the World Baseball Classic, is scheduled to make a relief appearance Friday. 

• On deck: Rangers at Cubs, 3:05 p.m. Friday, Mesa, Marquee, Andrew Heaney vs. Marcus Stroman.

Cubs at Guardians, 8:05 p.m. Friday, Goodyear, Adrian Sampson vs. Zach Plesac.

