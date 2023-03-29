The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Cubs Sports MLB

We’re about to see a payoff for the Cubs’ second rebuild in a decade, right? RIGHT?

The team has a shot at .500 after going 74-88 last season.

By  Rick Morrissey
   
SHARE We’re about to see a payoff for the Cubs’ second rebuild in a decade, right? RIGHT?
Cubs president Jed Hoyer greeting shortstop Dansby Swanson at the team’s spring training facility in Mesa, Ariz.

Cubs president Jed Hoyer greets shortstop Dansby Swanson at the team’s spring training facility in Mesa, Ariz., last month.

John Antonoff/Sun-Times

It would be nice if the Cubs took a cue from the new pitch clock and hurried up already with their rebuild.

I suppose that’s not the best way to welcome in a new season, so let me try again.

Baseball is back! The Cubs open their season Thursday against the Brewers at Wrigley Field, and the senses are ready for everything about it. The sight of fans lining up for hot dogs and beer. The sound of a bat hitting a ball. The smell of freshly cut grass, which is much, much better than freshly shoveled snow, which has no smell but stinks for the person doing the shoveling.

Ah, baseball.

You know what else speaks of spring and anticipation? The hope that the Cubs start making good on their promise that winning isn’t far off for a franchise going through its second rebuild in a decade. Nothing says “baseball is back’’ quite like impatient fingers thrumming on a table. That’s the sound of people tired of losing.

This is Year 2½ of the rebuild. Since dealing stars Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javy Baez at the 2021 trade deadline, the Cubs have gone 95-125. Attendance has dropped quite a bit, in part because of Covid-19 and in part because of a fan base that figures there are other things to do in life than paying to watch bad baseball.

The Cubs went 74-88 last season, so it’s not an unreasonable demand/expectation/on-your-knees plea that they go .500 in 2023. After all, it’s a rebuild, not a mosey.

Almost everything about the first rebuild was a success. Fans bought into whatever former team president Theo Epstein presented them, including the idea that enjoyment could be found in tracking the progress of prospects in the minor leagues while a floundering-on-purpose big-league club worked to amass high draft picks. It led to the 2016 World Series title and a “Revenge of the Nerds’’ generation of wanna-be GMs that worshiped at Epstein’s feet.

A team can pull that off once. It can’t make fans go through a second rebuild and expect them to obsess on the WAR or the BABIP of a prospect in Knoxville while blissfully ignoring the carnage at Wrigley Field. I think the Cubs kind of know this because they only kind of got involved in free agency in the offseason.

The new face of the franchise is shortstop Dansby Swanson, who signed a seven-year, $177 million contract in December. The Cubs settled on him when the asking price for shortstops Carlos Correa, Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts became too rich for the team’s blood. A franchise worth $4.1 billion should have blood cells that look like dollar signs on a microscope slide, but, whatever. The Cubs have dug in on the idea of a small-market team that, through no fault of its own, works in a big market. Some people are fooled. Some aren’t.

So, Swanson it is. He’s a good player who had a really rough spring training, struggling to get north of a .100 batting average. The only way that matters is if he gets off to an awful start to the regular season. For now, there are only possibilities. If he can be the hitter he was last year, with 25 home runs and 96 runs batted in for the Braves, maybe he can pull some of the younger players along with him. He’s an excellent fielder, and the double-play combo of Swanson and second baseman Nico Hoerner should be very good.

And that name. Dansby Swanson. So much better than plain, old Dan Swanson, isn’t it? So many headline opportunities.

“The Great Dansby.’’

“Wrigley Field? More like Wrigsby Field.’’

If you don’t like his first name, you’re probably not going to like his dad’s name, either: Cooter.

The Cubs should have one of the most improved lineups in the National League Central, which probably sounds a tad patronizing, considering they finished 19th out of 30 teams last season with a .238 average. But the addition of Swanson, Eric Hosmer and Trey Mancini should make a difference.

The pitching, on the other hand, is worrisome, if you’re the worrying type of fan or manager. The Cubs did very little in the offseason to ease concerns about the rotation. Thursday’s starter will be Marcus Stroman, whose career record is 67-67.

That doesn’t sound promising, but if you’re the optimistic type, you can say that a .500 record is the Cubs’ goal this season. Maybe Stroman’s prominent role in Opening Day is a sign, then.

If you’re a pessimist, just know that the new pitch clock could cut a half hour off each game, meaning a bad Cubs season could seem like it’s mercifully going quicker. There’s always a silver lining if you look hard enough. 

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Cubs’ Cody Bellinger looking for a restart
Cubs prospect injuries: Updates on Ed Howard, Alexander Canario, Nazier Mule, James Triantos
How Cubs have turned pitching depth into expected strength
MLB 2023: Chicago braces for intriguing season from White Sox and Cubs
David Ross finally feeling settled
Cubs reportedly reach extension agreement with second baseman Nico Hoerner
The Latest
Pope Francis meets children at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter’s Square, at the Vatican, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Nation/World
The Pope to be hospitalized for lung infection, Vatican says
The 86-year-old pope doesn’t have COVID-19, a spokesman said in a statement late Wednesday.
By Nicole Winfield | Associated Press
 
Eden Keller, a clinical pharmacist at the University of Illinois Chicago’s (UIC) Community Outreach Intervention Projects (COIP), shows a Narcan nasal spray at UIC’s COIP’s mobile clinic on a parking lot at 420 S. Pulaski Rd. on the West Side, Thursday morning, June 23, 2022. The walk-in clinic does needle exchanges, Suboxone and Narcan distribution, COVID rapid tests and vaccines, HIV tests, and wound care, among others. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
News
Overdose antidote Narcan to be sold over-the-counter, FDA says
The spray version of naloxone will be available for sale by late summer. Experts praised the move to make it more accessible as the national opioid crisis continues. But they are concerned the drug could be too expensive without a prescription.
By David Struett
 
Chef Damarr Brown is photographed inside Virtue restaurant in 2022. The chef de cuisine is nominated for a 2023 James Beard Award.
Food and Restaurants
James Beard Award finalists announced: Obelix, Kasama among the nominees
Chef de cuisine Damarr Brown of Hyde Park’s Virtue Restaurant & Bar, is among the nominees in the category of emerging chef.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
Girls embrace in front of a makeshift memorial for victims by the Covenant School building at the Covenant Presbyterian Church following a shooting, in Nashville, Tennessee, March 29, 2023. - A heavily armed former student killed three young children and three staff in what appeared to be a carefully planned attack at a private elementary school in Nashville on March 27, 2023, before being shot dead by police. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
Columnists
Will Nashville school shooting be just another gun massacre we accept?
Who could be optimistic that lawmakers will make any significant changes to our gun laws, even changes a majority of Americans want?
By S. E. Cupp
 
Rishi Sunak Welcomes The Prime Minister Of Israel To Downing Street
Columnists
Breaking down Israel’s fight over Netanyahu’s judicial reforms
Opponents of the proposed reforms are right that unlimited majority rule is a recipe for tyranny.
By Jacob Sullum
 