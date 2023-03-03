Cubs spring training camp thins as WBC participants leave for tournament

MESA, Ariz. – Cubs prospect Matt Mervis’ grandmother grew up in Israel before moving to the United States as a young adult. He remembers going over to her house all the time as a kid. It was only about a 25-30 minute drive.

“She loved to cook and feed [us] and make sure that we were all happy,” he said. “She was awesome.”

She died before the season last year.

“She’s the reason why I’m playing and why I want to represent Israel,” Mervis said of his participation in the World Baseball Classic. “So I’m really excited and honored to represent her and her country.”

Mervis leaves Arizona on Monday to join Team Israel in Jupiter, Florida.

Even after right fielder Seiay Suzuki withdrew from the World Baseball Classic because of a strained left oblique, the Cubs had 10 WBC participants in big-league camp: pitchers Marcus Stroman (Puerto Rico), Javier Assad (Mexico), Roenis Elías (Cuba), Danis Correa (Colombia) and Vinnie Nittoli (Italy); outfielders Nelson Velázquez (Puerto Rico) and Ben DeLuzio (Italy); and infielders Miles Mastrobuoni (Italy) and Jared Young (Canada).

At least half of them had left by Friday afternoon, off to join their respective national teams. Those playing for Italy and Cuba in Pool A had the longest travel, to Taiwan. Stroman was scheduled to leave for Florida on Friday, after starting on Thursday. The others are set to join their national teams in the next week.

“The challenges would be, I just like to see guys and where they’re at,” manager David Ross said earlier this week. “I’m only going to get to see Matt Mervis for a couple more days and then he’s going to be off and running. And the same with Ben DeLuzio Stro, Javy, all the guys that are going. It’s nice to get a look at them, but I won’t get to see some of their performances, and you like to watch things, you like to monitor those things.”

Sroman has a spot in the rotation waiting for him when he gets back. But some of the other outgoing players are in position battles in Cubs camp. Assad is competing for the fifth rotation spot. Mastrobuoni is a utility player in the mix for a bench spot. With Suzuki doubtful for opening day, there’s more of an opportunity for outfielders like DeLuzio, a non-roster invitee, and Velázquez.

“I also flip to the players’ perspective,” Ross said, “and how great it would be to represent my country and play in front of the crowds that they’re gonna get and some of the experiences they’re gonna get.”

Said Velázquez: “It means the world. To have the name ‘Puerto Rico’ on my chest, that means everything. … Having that name, having that flag, having that hat on our bodies is a dream come true.”

Alongside the draw of the valuable experience, there are injury-prevention measures like pitch limits in place.

“At this point in my career,” Stroman said, “I take care of my body, and I know my body very, very well. So I would never compromise myself or put myself out there in a position where I wouldn’t be able to come and pitch for the Cubs. So I’ll be in constant communication with our guys here. They’ll be very in tune with my pitch counts and everything that I’m doing over there. I would never be one to push myself if I feel like I shouldn’t be pushed.”

Stroman knows the push and pull of wanting to compete on the international stage while keeping the MLB season in mind. While playing for Team USA in 2017, he threw six no-hit innings in the WBC championship and was pulled one batter into the seventh.

Now, he joins Puerto Rico, the team he beat in that championship, in a high-powered Pool D. Also in that pool is underdog Team Israel.

Mervis said he’s looking forward to learning from Team Israel’s “really, really good coaching staff,” a group led by Ian Kinsler, a four-time MLB All-Star and two-time gold glover. Mervis wants to soak up what he can from the veterans on the team, especially former short-term Cub and fellow lefty slugger Joc Pederson.

“Learn from him, study him and see how he goes about his work,” Mervis said, “and try to pick his brain a little bit about how he hits a pitch and the adjustments he’s made.”

What would his grandmother’s reaction have been to him representing Israel?

“She didn’t know anything about baseball but always checked on me and asked how it was going,” Mervis said. “I think she’d just be proud.”

