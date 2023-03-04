Why Cubs’ Keegan Thompson made his 2023 spring training debut a week after the opener

MESA, Ariz. – Cubs right-hander Keegan Thompson was notably absent from the first week of spring training games. But that was by design, according to pitching coach Tommy Hottovy.

Thompson made his 2023 spring training debut in the Cubs’ 2-0 win against the Angels on Saturday. He threw one inning and retired all three batters he faced: groundout, strikeout, groundout.

“The thing that stands out to me about Keegan is pitchability,” manager David Ross said. “Any situation he seems to be ready for because of his starter starter background. The multiple innings is a value to be able to reset at times.”

Ross made it clear at the beginning of camp that Thompson would be in a relief role, rather than competing for the fifth rotation spot – one that’s only expected to be open until right-hander Kyle Hendricks (strained right shoulder) returns.

“We know how valuable he is and what he can do,” Hottovy said. “He’s always going to be able to go into the starter routine. So we can build him up in spring training two, three, four innings and get him back on that routine. It was harder for him to get into the reliever routine and to feel how that works.”

Even the times he was in the bullpen last season, Thompson had at least three days between outings. Regardless of whether Thompson would be in the mix for a starting role, Hottovy said, the Cubs wanted to focus on adjusting to a reliever routine in the offseason.

“Some of the programming you want to start implementing with him – not only from the throwing perspective, but also in the weight room and training room – is getting him on a routine where he could recover faster,” Hottovy said. “And so part of that is some physical stuff, like body and trying to get him in the right position. Some of it’s just routine-oriented. Some of it’s throwing program.”

Thompson estimated at the beginning of camp that he’d throw a couple bullpens and a couple live batting practice sessions before getting into games. That’s exactly how his schedule panned out.

Lefty reliever Brandon Hughes has also been on a later game schedule. He’s set to pitch in the Cubs’ game against the Rockies Sunday, his first of the spring.

Hughes, who the Cubs originally drafted as an outfielder in 2017, threw just shy of 75 innings at all levels last year, by far the most in his career.

“We wanted to make sure we ramped him up smartly,” Hottovy said, “knowing how much he means to us this year, one. Two, he’s a guy who’s still relatively new to pitching. So, [we structured] the programming and getting him on good routines so that he can not only perform at the highest level, but also be healthy, maintain his strength, all those things.”

Cubs 2, Angels 0

• In his second game of spring training, Cubs right-hander Jameson Taillon allowed one hit in three scoreless innings and recorded four strikeouts.

• Patrick Wisdom (groin tightness) returned to the lineup on Saturday as the designated hitter. He went 1-for-2 in his first game since the Cubs’ Cactus League opener a week ago.

• The Cubs scored both their runs in the third inning. Nico Hoerner tripled to drive in Mike Tauchman, and then Eric Hosmer scored Hoerner with a single through the right side of the field.

• On deck: Cubs at Rockies, 2:10 p.m. Saturday, Scottsdale, Marquee, Drew Smyly vs. Austin Gomber.